Brazil vs Croatia: Projected lineups for 2026 international friendly

These teams meet again after Croatia pulled off a major upset by eliminating Brazil in the quarterfinals of the last World Cup. For this match, which is being played today at 8 PM ET in Orlando, there could be several absences.

Watch Brazil vs Croatia live on Fubo

The Brazil team that left a few days ago was not a good one in its loss to France. Raphinha’s injury, which is expected to keep him out for more than a month, could be joined by Vinicius’ absence. Even if the forward is not injured, he felt hamstring discomfort that Carlo Ancelotti does not want to risk.

It was a different showing for the other side, with Croatia beating Colombia 2-1 in convincing fashion. Luka Modrić came off the bench in that match, but the veteran midfielder could be in Zlatko Dalić’s lineup this time.

Brazil vs Croatia lineups

Ancelotti may use these players, with several key names out: Bento; Ibañez, Bremer, Pereira, Kaiki; Casemiro, Santos; Rayan, João Pedro, Cunha; Endrick.

Raphinha is injured (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Dalić could opt for this lineup with three defenders: Dominik Livaković; Josip Stanišić, Marin Pongračić, Luka Vušković; Mario Pašalić, Martin Baturina, Luka Sučić, Luka Modrić, Ivan Perišić; Andrej Kramarić, Ante Budimir.

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Brazil and Croatia World Cup groups

The group stage picture is now set for both sides as they look ahead to the World Cup. Brazil are in Group C with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland, while Croatia are in Group L alongside England, Panama and Ghana.