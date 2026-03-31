Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
International friendly
Comments

Brazil vs Croatia: Projected lineups for 2026 international friendly

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Casemiro and Modric are the leaders of these teams
© Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesCasemiro and Modric are the leaders of these teams

These teams meet again after Croatia pulled off a major upset by eliminating Brazil in the quarterfinals of the last World Cup. For this match, which is being played today at 8 PM ET in Orlando, there could be several absences.

Watch Brazil vs Croatia live on Fubo

The Brazil team that left a few days ago was not a good one in its loss to France. Raphinha’s injury, which is expected to keep him out for more than a month, could be joined by Vinicius’ absence. Even if the forward is not injured, he felt hamstring discomfort that Carlo Ancelotti does not want to risk.

It was a different showing for the other side, with Croatia beating Colombia 2-1 in convincing fashion. Luka Modrić came off the bench in that match, but the veteran midfielder could be in Zlatko Dalić’s lineup this time.

Brazil vs Croatia lineups

Ancelotti may use these players, with several key names out: Bento; Ibañez, Bremer, Pereira, Kaiki; Casemiro, Santos; Rayan, João Pedro, Cunha; Endrick.

Raphinha is injured (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Raphinha is injured (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Dalić could opt for this lineup with three defenders: Dominik Livaković; Josip Stanišić, Marin Pongračić, Luka Vušković; Mario Pašalić, Martin Baturina, Luka Sučić, Luka Modrić, Ivan Perišić; Andrej Kramarić, Ante Budimir.

Advertisement
Raphinha injured during Brazil’s pre-2026 World Cup friendlies: Barcelona’s anger boils over as FIFA’s compensation revealed

see also

Raphinha injured during Brazil’s pre-2026 World Cup friendlies: Barcelona’s anger boils over as FIFA’s compensation revealed

Brazil and Croatia World Cup groups

The group stage picture is now set for both sides as they look ahead to the World Cup. Brazil are in Group C with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland, while Croatia are in Group L alongside England, Panama and Ghana.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Brazil vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Minute by Minute Coverage of 2026 International Friendly

Brazil vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Minute by Minute Coverage of 2026 International Friendly

Live coverage of the international friendly match Brazil vs Croatia.

How to watch Brazil vs Croatia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch Brazil vs Croatia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Brazil will face Croatia in a 2026 international friendly. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff time and how to watch the match on TV or through streaming platforms in the United States.

Vinicius in doubt for Croatia clash, adding to Brazil worries after Raphinha’s injury as early diagnosis emerges

Vinicius in doubt for Croatia clash, adding to Brazil worries after Raphinha’s injury as early diagnosis emerges

The spotlight on Brazil has intensified dramatically in recent days, with Vinicius Junior and Raphinha unexpectedly finding themselves at the center of growing uncertainty.

Colombia vs Croatia: Confirmed lineups for 2026 international friendly

Colombia vs Croatia: Confirmed lineups for 2026 international friendly

The lineups for the match between Colombia and Croatia in an international friendly.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo