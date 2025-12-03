Trending topics:
Is Neymar Jr close to joining Lionel Messi? Inter Miami reportedly make a bold call on the Brazilian veteran’s arrival

By Daniel Villar Pardo

After serious injury problems at Al Hilal, Neymar Jr. decided to return to Santos FC, seeking to regain his best physical form. However, the Brazilian has been constantly linked with Inter Miami, suggesting a reunion with Lionel Messi. With the retirements of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, the veteran has been surrounded by rumors that he will join the Herons. In light of this, the team has reportedly made a clear decision regarding his potential arrival.

Neymar Jr. has always been linked to Inter Miami, but the Herons have decided not to pursue the veteran Brazilian as a free agent in January 2026, as reported by Joaquim Piera on Diario Sport. In order to strengthen the team’s competitiveness, the front office has reportedly decided to take advantage of the Designated Player spots left vacant by Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets following their retirement to strengthen other positions considered priorities.

The Herons have decided to shift their focus in the transfer market, targeting a solid striker and bolstering their defense, as reported by Diario Sport. Although Luis Suarez remains a formidable striker, at 38 years old, his physical condition limits his ability to play every game. While Maximiliano Falcon has been a key star, Inter Miami seek a reliable partner for him, as Gonzalo Lujan and Tomas Aviles often lack consistency.

Without Inter Miami as a potential destination, Neymar Jr faces an uncertain future. His contract with Santos FC ends on December 31, 2025, and his continuity with the team is not guaranteed, as they are still fighting to avoid relegation. If they fail to remain in the Brasileirao Serie A, the team may not afford to renew his contract. Nonetheless, Marcelo Teixeira, Santos president, has openly expressed his desire to keep Neymar on the team for the next season.

Neymar faces uphill battle to make Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad

While Neymar Jr. faces clear professional uncertainty, the Brazilian remains focused on the 2026 World Cup. Despite not yet being called up to the national team, Carlo Ancelotti has not ruled out a possible return, sending him a clear warning. With just over six months to prove his worth, the veteran’s continuity at Santos FC remains as his best option for regaining his brilliant form and physical condition.

Neymar has become a figure who raises serious doubts for several teams, such as Inter Miami, which has decided to pass on his services. However, the Brazilian remains a key figure at Santos, and renewing his contract with the team could bring him closer to a return to Brazil. With the confidence of the coach and a better-structured team, he could regain his form and secure his position on the national team.

Even though he still has hopes of being in the tournament, Neymar faces stiff competition, as Lucas Paquetá, Rodrygo, and Raphinha seem to have secured their places in the roster. With these three players as direct competitors for the veteran’s position, his chances for a comeback do not seem very high. However, the 33-year-old star has demonstrated extraordinary talent, and recovering his physical consistency may bring him closer to the 2026 World Cup.

