Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Neymar’s 2026 World Cup spot in danger? Carlo Ancelotti drops a surprising warning to the Brazil veteran

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Neymar Jr and Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti.
© Pedro Vilela/Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr and Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Neymar Jr. has become one of the most important players in Brazil‘s history, imposing himself as the national team’s all-time leading scorer. Despite this, Carlo Ancelotti has not included him in the latest squad selections. Although the Italian coach has secured the national team spot in the 2026 World Cup and established a unique style of play, fans continue to rally for the veteran player’s inclusion. In response, the coach has issued a strong warning to Neymar.

He has to be at 100%. There are many very good players, I need to choose players who are at 100%. It’s not just Neymar, it could be Vinicius. If Vinicius is at 90%, I’ll call up another player who is at 100%, because it’s a team with a very high level of competition, especially in attack… He was unlucky enough to get injured during the time we were together. He couldn’t prepare himself to be in good physical shape because of his injuries,” Carlo Ancelotti said, via Esporte Record.

Even if Neymar Jr. sought to regain his physical consistency upon returning to Santos, he continues to struggle. In 2025, he’s already missed 18 games and may require arthroscopic surgery by year’s end, according to ESPN. To compete in the 2026 World Cup with Brazil, the 33-year-old star needs at least six months leading up to the tournament free from physical setbacks and maintaining a high level of performance—something he’s yet to accomplish since departing PSG.

Not only does Neymar chase to secure his spot in the anticipated tournament with Brazil, but he also needs to help Santos secure their spot in the Brasileirao Serie A. With two games remaining, his team faces tough battles against Internacional and Fortaleza to avoid relegation. Despite not being fully fit, the 33-year-old veteran has been a key player, scoring five goals and risking his physical health to play in the next two games against Juventude and Cruzeiro.

Neymar Junior of Santos.

Neymar Junior of Santos.

Ancelotti fuels Neymar World Cup doubts, but locks in Estevao spot

Carlo Ancelotti has decided to rejuvenate Brazil’s squad by betting on young players. Along with this, the coach has cast doubt on Neymar’s presence, saying that he needs to improve his physical condition to be ready for the 2026 World Cup. Complicating the veteran’s chances, Estevao has become one of the most consistent players in the coach’s selections, ensuring his presence in the coveted tournament.

Advertisement
Neymar’s 2026 World Cup chances discussed by Brazil captain Marquinhos: ‘It depends on many things’

see also

Neymar’s 2026 World Cup chances discussed by Brazil captain Marquinhos: ‘It depends on many things’

In a recent interview on Esporte Record, Ancelotti was asked if he thought the 18-year-old star would be at the World Cup with Brazil, and he responded with surprising forcefulness: “Based on how Estevao has played in the last six months, I think so. Estevao will be at the World Cup. With this in mind, Neymar’s chances to clinch his spot are relatively reduced as the coach has apparently picked his favorite stars to play with the national team.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar’s nightmare scenario? Brazil makes decision on Carlo Ancelotti’s post-2026 World Cup future, and it doesn’t spell good news for Santos star

Neymar’s nightmare scenario? Brazil makes decision on Carlo Ancelotti’s post-2026 World Cup future, and it doesn’t spell good news for Santos star

While some expected the 2026 World Cup to be the end of Ancelotti’s chapter, recent signals from the federation point in a very different direction — one that Neymar may not like at all.

Neymar fails Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil test? What Santos star’s latest injury blow means for his 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes amid Estevao’s sudden rise

Neymar fails Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil test? What Santos star’s latest injury blow means for his 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes amid Estevao’s sudden rise

The timing could not be more dramatic. Neymar faces yet another devastating physical blow just as Carlo Ancelotti defines the contours of his Brazil squad and Estevao accelerates toward superstardom in Europe.

Why Carlo Ancelotti needs Neymar: Inside the alarming pattern Brazil can’t ignore ahead of 2026 World Cup

Why Carlo Ancelotti needs Neymar: Inside the alarming pattern Brazil can’t ignore ahead of 2026 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti has built his managerial legacy on control, structure, and clarity — but even he cannot fully stabilize a Brazil side that continues to wobble without Neymar.

Kylian Mbappe aims to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic 59-goal best scoring year at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe aims to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic 59-goal best scoring year at Real Madrid

Although Real Madrid seem unable to find their best form, Kylian Mbappe has managed to prove himself one of the best players in the world. The Frenchman is even on track to match Cristiano Ronaldo's 59 goals in his best year with Los Blancos, setting a serious scoring pace.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo