Neymar’s 2026 World Cup spot in danger? Carlo Ancelotti drops a surprising warning to the Brazil veteran

Neymar Jr. has become one of the most important players in Brazil‘s history, imposing himself as the national team’s all-time leading scorer. Despite this, Carlo Ancelotti has not included him in the latest squad selections. Although the Italian coach has secured the national team spot in the 2026 World Cup and established a unique style of play, fans continue to rally for the veteran player’s inclusion. In response, the coach has issued a strong warning to Neymar.

“He has to be at 100%. There are many very good players, I need to choose players who are at 100%. It’s not just Neymar, it could be Vinicius. If Vinicius is at 90%, I’ll call up another player who is at 100%, because it’s a team with a very high level of competition, especially in attack… He was unlucky enough to get injured during the time we were together. He couldn’t prepare himself to be in good physical shape because of his injuries,” Carlo Ancelotti said, via Esporte Record.

Even if Neymar Jr. sought to regain his physical consistency upon returning to Santos, he continues to struggle. In 2025, he’s already missed 18 games and may require arthroscopic surgery by year’s end, according to ESPN. To compete in the 2026 World Cup with Brazil, the 33-year-old star needs at least six months leading up to the tournament free from physical setbacks and maintaining a high level of performance—something he’s yet to accomplish since departing PSG.

Not only does Neymar chase to secure his spot in the anticipated tournament with Brazil, but he also needs to help Santos secure their spot in the Brasileirao Serie A. With two games remaining, his team faces tough battles against Internacional and Fortaleza to avoid relegation. Despite not being fully fit, the 33-year-old veteran has been a key player, scoring five goals and risking his physical health to play in the next two games against Juventude and Cruzeiro.

Neymar Junior of Santos.

Ancelotti fuels Neymar World Cup doubts, but locks in Estevao spot

Carlo Ancelotti has decided to rejuvenate Brazil’s squad by betting on young players. Along with this, the coach has cast doubt on Neymar’s presence, saying that he needs to improve his physical condition to be ready for the 2026 World Cup. Complicating the veteran’s chances, Estevao has become one of the most consistent players in the coach’s selections, ensuring his presence in the coveted tournament.

In a recent interview on Esporte Record, Ancelotti was asked if he thought the 18-year-old star would be at the World Cup with Brazil, and he responded with surprising forcefulness: “Based on how Estevao has played in the last six months, I think so. Estevao will be at the World Cup.“ With this in mind, Neymar’s chances to clinch his spot are relatively reduced as the coach has apparently picked his favorite stars to play with the national team.