Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

Will trio Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham start? Confirmed lineups for Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid in La Liga

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Real Madrid’s absence from Paris marks a rare break in tradition, as the club prioritizes league play.
© Getty ImagesReal Madrid’s absence from Paris marks a rare break in tradition, as the club prioritizes league play.

Real Madrid arrives in Bilbao carrying both talent and turbulence, stepping into San Mames with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham all under the microscope as the club seeks to halt a worrying slide. This clash comes at a defining moment for both sides, as they suddenly feel the pressure of a title race slipping from their grasp.

Madrid’s march through its longest away run of the season has produced more frustration than flourish, while Athletic, though inconsistent, steps into the game with renewed confidence after its latest win. The clubs meet in a matchup shaped by form, fatigue, expectation — and the selection choices that may determine where the night swings. Los Blancos’ last three league matches have all ended the same way: dropped points. Draws against Rayo Vallecano, Elche, and most recently Girona have dragged the club into a dangerous pattern, one that coach Xabi Alonso openly acknowledged.

The team’s upcoming challenge at San Mames — their sixth consecutive away match — comes at the end of a grueling road stretch that began with a heavy Champions League defeat at Anfield. Their defensive injuries have not helped. Dani Carvajal is sidelined until 2026, David Alaba and Dean Huijsen remain unavailable.

Yet the club’s biggest issue is its attack. Despite Mbappe’s league-leading scoring form, Real Madrid is among La Liga’s bottom sides in converting expected goals. Vinicius remains inconsistent, and the right wing has yet to offer a clear starter. The pressure on the forwards grows heavier every week.

Real Madrid are trying to avoid a contract dispute with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe amid Vinicius Jr.&#039;s discussions.

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25.

Athletic Club sits eighth in La Liga, buoyed by a much-needed 2-0 win over Levante last weekend. Still, the Basque side is stretched thin. Injuries to Robert Navarro, Unai Egiluz, Benat Prados, and Maroan Sannadi, plus doubts around Iñaki Williams and the suspension of Oihan Sancet, leave Valverde with limited room to maneuver. The return of Aymeric Laporte from illness and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta from suspension offers relief, but the squad will be patched together. Even so, Nico Williams — fresh off a dazzling display against Levante — remains the key to Athletic’s attacking threat.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe aims to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic 59-goal best scoring year at Real Madrid

see also

Kylian Mbappe aims to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic 59-goal best scoring year at Real Madrid

Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid: Confirmed lineups

The mystery at the heart of the buildup revolves around one simple question: Will Mbappe, Vinicius, and Bellingham all start? Real Madrid’s confirmed XI places the trio together again in the front line and central role, anchoring a 4-2-3-1 built to reassert attacking dominance after three straight draws.

Real Madrid confirmed XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Rudiger, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Valverde, Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement
Lamine Yamal on top, but Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025 shirt sales report: Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Harry Kane also included

see also

Lamine Yamal on top, but Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025 shirt sales report: Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Harry Kane also included

Athletic Club confirmed XI: Simon; Adama, Vivian, Laporte, Lekue; Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Rego, Nico Williams; Guruzeta.

Tweet placeholder
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Jude Bellingham playing today? Confirmed lineups for Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League

Why isn’t Jude Bellingham playing today? Confirmed lineups for Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League

Real Madrid visit Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League, and Jude Bellingham is not in the starting lineup.

Real Madrid legend Benzema gives key advice to Kylian Mbappé on working with Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid legend Benzema gives key advice to Kylian Mbappé on working with Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior

Karim Benzema has given a piece of advice to Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé and his relationship on the field with Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior.

Jude Bellingham is fiercely defended by an England legend after coach Tuchel’s harsh reaction on his attitude

Jude Bellingham is fiercely defended by an England legend after coach Tuchel’s harsh reaction on his attitude

Despite initial doubts, Jude Bellingham excelled for England against Albania, helping secure their 2026 World Cup spot. His reaction to being substituted, however, drew a sharp response from coach Thomas Tuchel. In defense of the young midfielder, an England legend spoke out.

Is Neymar Jr close to joining Lionel Messi? Inter Miami reportedly make a bold call on the Brazilian veteran’s arrival

Is Neymar Jr close to joining Lionel Messi? Inter Miami reportedly make a bold call on the Brazilian veteran’s arrival

Since Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami in 2023, Neymar Jr. has been linked with a possible move to the team to bolster the offense. With him about to become a free agent, the Herons have reportedly already made a clear decision regarding the Brazilian veteran.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo