Will trio Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham start? Confirmed lineups for Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid arrives in Bilbao carrying both talent and turbulence, stepping into San Mames with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham all under the microscope as the club seeks to halt a worrying slide. This clash comes at a defining moment for both sides, as they suddenly feel the pressure of a title race slipping from their grasp.

Madrid’s march through its longest away run of the season has produced more frustration than flourish, while Athletic, though inconsistent, steps into the game with renewed confidence after its latest win. The clubs meet in a matchup shaped by form, fatigue, expectation — and the selection choices that may determine where the night swings. Los Blancos’ last three league matches have all ended the same way: dropped points. Draws against Rayo Vallecano, Elche, and most recently Girona have dragged the club into a dangerous pattern, one that coach Xabi Alonso openly acknowledged.

The team’s upcoming challenge at San Mames — their sixth consecutive away match — comes at the end of a grueling road stretch that began with a heavy Champions League defeat at Anfield. Their defensive injuries have not helped. Dani Carvajal is sidelined until 2026, David Alaba and Dean Huijsen remain unavailable.

Yet the club’s biggest issue is its attack. Despite Mbappe’s league-leading scoring form, Real Madrid is among La Liga’s bottom sides in converting expected goals. Vinicius remains inconsistent, and the right wing has yet to offer a clear starter. The pressure on the forwards grows heavier every week.

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25.

Athletic Club sits eighth in La Liga, buoyed by a much-needed 2-0 win over Levante last weekend. Still, the Basque side is stretched thin. Injuries to Robert Navarro, Unai Egiluz, Benat Prados, and Maroan Sannadi, plus doubts around Iñaki Williams and the suspension of Oihan Sancet, leave Valverde with limited room to maneuver. The return of Aymeric Laporte from illness and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta from suspension offers relief, but the squad will be patched together. Even so, Nico Williams — fresh off a dazzling display against Levante — remains the key to Athletic’s attacking threat.

Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid: Confirmed lineups

The mystery at the heart of the buildup revolves around one simple question: Will Mbappe, Vinicius, and Bellingham all start? Real Madrid’s confirmed XI places the trio together again in the front line and central role, anchoring a 4-2-3-1 built to reassert attacking dominance after three straight draws.

Real Madrid confirmed XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Rudiger, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Valverde, Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe.

Athletic Club confirmed XI: Simon; Adama, Vivian, Laporte, Lekue; Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Rego, Nico Williams; Guruzeta.