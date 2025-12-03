How to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

|WHO
|Liverpool vs Sunderland
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT • Wednesday, December 3, 2025
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium and NBCSN
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Liverpool roll into this showdown looking to build some real momentum, coming off a confidence-restoring win over West Ham after that rough 4–1 Champions League stumble against PSV, and still trying to lock in the consistency that’s been missing from their early campaign.
Sunderland, newly back in the Premier League and refusing to play the role of passengers, have surged to 22 points and sit just shy of the European spots on goal difference, turning every match into an opportunity to prove their rise is no fluke and their continental dreams are more than wishful thinking.
More details on how to watchWith Peacock Premium, you can watch Liverpool vs Sunderland and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
-
• Computers: PC and Mac
• Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD
• Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices
• Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X
• VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs
• Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro