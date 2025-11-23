Trending topics:
MLS
Lionel Messi starts: Confirmed lineups for FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami in MLS East semifinals

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warming up.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warming up.

FC Cincinnati will host Inter Miami at TQL Stadium in Ohio on Sunday for the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals. With Lionel Messi driving Miami’s historic season, both the Orange and Blue and the Herons are poised to go full throttle in pursuit of a place in the conference final.

The hosts enter the match after edging past Columbus Crew in a three-game opening-round series that featured a 1-0 win, a stunning 0-4 defeat, and a decisive 2-1 victory. By finishing second with 65 points during the MLS regular season, Cincinnati earned home-field advantage at TQL Stadium with a spot in the final on the line.

Inter Miami, for their part, advanced after a roller-coaster series against Nashville that included a 3-1 win, a 1-2 loss, and a commanding 4-0 victory. That dominant performance, sparked by breakout star Mateo Silvetti while Luis Suárez was suspended, gives the Herons confidence heading into Cincinnati, a team they struggled against in 2025 (a 0-3 loss and a 0-0 draw).

Lionel Messi starting for Inter Miami

Messi carried Miami through the series against Nashville with five goals and one assist across the three matches. He then traveled to Africa for Argentina’s friendly against Angola, where he continued his strong form with a goal and an assist.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF battles for possession with Jeisson Palacios #4 of Nashville SC.

Now back in North America, Lionel Messi will be starting for the Herons against FC Cincinnati. With 42 goals and 20 assists in the 2025 season, having him fully fit and in the lineup will be crucial for head coach Javier Mascherano’s squad.

Messi on alert: Suarez and 11 others who could leave if Inter Miami lose to Cincinnati in MLS playoffs on Sunday

Messi on alert: Suarez and 11 others who could leave if Inter Miami lose to Cincinnati in MLS playoffs on Sunday

Confirmed lineups for FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami

FC Cincinnati’s confirmed lineup (3-5-2): Roman Celentano; Nick Hagglund, Miles Robinson, Teenage Hadebe; Ender Echenique, Pavel Bucha, Evander, Samuel Gidi, Lukas Ahlefeld Engel; Brenner, Kévin Denkey.
Head coach: Pat Noonan.

Inter Miami’s confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Rocco Ríos Novo; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Baltasar Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Mateo Silvetti; Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende.
Head coach: Javier Mascherano.

