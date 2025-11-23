Why is Luis Suarez not playing for Inter Miami in MLS conference semifinals vs. FC Cincinnati?

Inter Miami are visiting TQL Stadium in Ohio to face FC Cincinnati in the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals in what could be their final match of the 2025 season. In a game with so much at stake, eyebrows were raised when star striker Luis Suárez was left out of the starting lineup.

Luis Suárez won’t start against FC Cincinnati due to a tactical decision by head coach Javier Mascherano. Instead of the Uruguayan veteran, the Argentine manager has opted to give the nod to Mateo Silvetti, who will partner Lionel Messi in the front line.

Silvetti returned to Miami after an impressive U-20 World Cup run, and with Suárez unavailable through suspension in the last match against Nashville SC, Mascherano gave the 19-year-old his chance. Silvetti delivered with a lively performance, including an assist for Messi in the 4-0 win, and will now get another opportunity to shine against Cincinnati.

Mascherano and a shift in tactical approach

Suárez played all 90 minutes in the first two games against Nashville, but for Game 3 he was suspended and therefore unavailable. Now back with the squad, he’ll begin the MLS semifinal on the bench in what appears to be a bold and calculated move by Mascherano.

Luis Suárez of Inter Miami suspended watching the game against Nashville SC.

Before the match, Mascherano explained his lineup choice and left little room for interpretation. “We decided to play with this starting XI because we think it’s the best we can put on the pitch from the start, and we’ll be preparing the game this way,” he told MLS.

The Argentine manager also noted the differences between Nashville and Cincinnati: “They play in a different way. Nashville played with a line of four in the back, and they play with a line of 5. They have so many important players in front like Evander, Brenner, (Kévin) Denkey, so we need to control them, we need to come here to be mature.”

Mascherano then highlighted elements of his game plan that help explain why Suárez may not fit the high-intensity approach he wants to open with. “The best way to play tonight is going against them, trying to press them as high as possible, trying to keep the possession of the ball and the tempo of the game,” he said, hinting that a more physical and energetic lineup was the preferred option.