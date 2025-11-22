Messi on alert: Suarez and 11 others who could leave if Inter Miami lose to Cincinnati in MLS playoffs on Sunday

This Sunday, Inter Miami will play a crucial match in the MLS playoffs. They will face FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium, seeking a victory that would send them to the Eastern Conference Final. However, a defeat would mean the end of their season—and the possible departure of several of Lionel Messi’s teammates, including Luis Suarez.

Messi’s continuity with the Herons is secured through the end of the 2028 season, thanks to the contract extension he signed just a few weeks ago. But that is not the case for most players on the squad, whose futures are far from certain.

Right now, 12 players on the roster are set to see their contracts expire with Inter Miami unless they agree to a renewal before December 31. The most notable case is Luis Suarez, who is close to becoming a free agent and has yet to show signs of agreeing to a new deal.

In the same situation is another regular starter under Javier Mascherano: Ian Fray. The Jamaica national team right-back is also under contract only through the end of this season and has not yet agreed to an extension. He is joined by Ryan Sailor, who has had limited playing time this year.

Suarez’s contract expires on December 31, 2025.

Two additional players are nearing the end of their deals as well, though the Herons hold options to extend their contracts for one more season. Those players are Fafa Picault, who made 28 appearances and scored 4 goals this year, and William Yarbrough, who was on the bench 17 times but did not record a single minute.

What will happen with Rodrigo De Paul at Inter Miami?

Rodrigo De Paul is among the players whose contract with Inter Miami expires on December 31. He is on loan from Atletico Madrid, but the Herons have a reported purchase option worth €15 million (about $17.3 million), meaning they could make the move permanent.

Other players whose loans end this season include goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo, Marcelo Weigandt, Baltasar Rodriguez, and Tadeo Allende. Except for Weigandt—who has mostly served as Ian Fray’s backup—these players are considered key contributors by the head coach, making it likely that negotiations will take place to secure their return.

Alba and Busquets approach their final chances

Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are dealing with a unique situation. Like their teammates, they are preparing for a decisive match that will determine Inter Miami’s outlook for 2025. But for them, this part of the season carries added significance.

Both have announced that they will retire from professional soccer once this season ends, meaning every match could be the last of their careers. They already survived the first test against Nashville SC, and now three steps remain: Sunday’s matchup against FC Cincinnati, followed by the Eastern Conference Final and then the decisive MLS Cup game on December 6.