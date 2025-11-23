Trending topics:
Serie A
Comments

Video: Christian Pulisic scores opening goal for AC Milan in Serie A derby vs. Inter

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal against FC Internazionale.
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal against FC Internazionale.

AC Milan were struggling to generate chances against a well-organized Inter Milan side at San Siro in a heated 2025-26 Serie A clash. But with the ball loose inside the box, Christian Pulisic pounced on a rebound to break the deadlock for the Rossoneri.

Youssouf Fofana won the ball in midfield following an Inter goal kick and sparked Milan’s counterattack. The ball was played wide to Alexis Saelemaekers, who fired a low, powerful effort with his right foot that Yann Sommer managed to push away at full stretch.

But arriving from the left was Christian Pulisic, who reacted quickest. The USMNT star saw the ball drop inside the six-yard box and, with Sommer on the ground, slotted home a simple tap-in in the 54th minute to give Milan the lead over their city rivals.

*Developing story…

