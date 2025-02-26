Trending topics:
Is Kevin De Bruyne’s Premier League chapter closing? Pep Guardiola keeps fans guessing on Manchester City star’s future

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Reports suggest that MLS club San Diego has shown interest in Kevin De Bruyne.
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesReports suggest that MLS club San Diego has shown interest in Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City’s longest-serving star, Kevin De Bruyne, is facing an uncertain future, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season. The 33-year-old Belgian midfielder has been a key figure in City’s dominance over the past decade, but as he enters the final months of his deal, speculation over his next move is intensifying.

Despite his status as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, De Bruyne’s recent struggles with injuries and a decline in playing time have raised questions about whether he will remain at the Etihad beyond this summer. And now, Pep Guardiola has addressed the situation, shedding light on what lies ahead for the Belgian playmaker.

Since joining City in 2015, De Bruyne has been instrumental in transforming the club into a European powerhouse. However, the last 18 months have been challenging. The player has battled persistent injuries, including a hamstring problem that sidelined him for six weeks at the start of the season—an issue dating back to the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.

Even when fit, the 33-year-old is no longer an automatic starter. Guardiola left him out of the crucial Champions League second-leg clash against Real Madrid, a decision that signaled a shift in his role. In the current Premier League campaign, he has only started 12 out of 26 games, managing two goals and six assists.

With his contract nearing its end, discussions about his future have gained momentum. Some believe De Bruyne still has plenty to offer, while others argue that City must transition toward a younger squad.

What did Guardiola say about De Bruyne’s future?

Amid the speculation, Guardiola has remained careful in his words, refusing to confirm whether City will offer the veteran a new deal. “He was and is – and hopefully will be – an exceptional player,” he said, keeping the door open but leaving the final decision to the player“He will be 34 years old at the end of the season, and he has to decide. What happens belongs to him and the club.”

The Spaniard emphasized that his relationship with De Bruyne will not be affected by the decision, making it clear that he will not interfere in contract talks. “Nothing will change our relationship. We know each other quite well, but I think in this situation, he has to decide.”

While the experienced manager has been careful with his words, his broader philosophy on squad building suggests that City may be preparing for life without De Bruyne. The manager recently warned that he only wants players who can handle the intensity of playing every three days, a statement that could apply to the Belgian, given his injury struggles.

“The club has to sign players, but at the same time, we have to keep the players we have as much as possible,” Guardiola added, acknowledging the need for depth as City prepares for a grueling schedule, including the 2025 Club World Cup this summer.

