Champions Cup
Messi effect! Cavalier sells out tickets for match against Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

By Francisco Quatrin

Tickets for Cavalier FC's home leg against Inter Miami sold out within minutes of going on sale.
© Cavalier FC InstagramTickets for Cavalier FC's home leg against Inter Miami sold out within minutes of going on sale.

Lionel Messi‘s presence at Inter Miami CF continues to generate remarkable results, both on and off the field. Inter Miami’s progression to the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup following their 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City has sparked unprecedented excitement in Jamaica, where their upcoming opponents, Cavalier FC, are preparing for the biggest match in their history. The sheer scale of anticipation has led to a complete sell-out of tickets for the home leg against the Messi-led Inter Miami.

Inter Miami secured their place in the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 with a convincing 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City in the second leg of their Round of 32 tie.

This victory, building on their 1-0 first-leg win, highlights the transformative impact of Messi’s presence on the team, both in terms of on-field performance and the global attention the club now receives. The team will now face Cavalier FC, the current Caribbean Cup champions, in the next round.

The anticipation surrounding Cavalier FC’s home leg against Inter Miami is immense. Following Inter Miami’s victory, tickets for the match went on sale, only to sell out within minutes. The National Stadium in Kingston, with a capacity of 35,000, will be packed for what is a momentous occasion. This incredible demand reflects the enormous appeal of Messi and the historical significance of playing a team of Inter Miami’s stature.

The significance of the match for Cavalier FC

The upcoming match against Inter Miami is being viewed as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Cavalier FC and Jamaican soccer. The match against Inter Miami is considered by many as a significant moment in Jamaican soccer history, given the global recognition that Messi brings.

The sell-out crowd, coupled with the global media attention, underscores the profound impact of this historic clash. The match will be a celebration of soccerand a display of the global appeal of the sport.

Cavalier FC’s regular home stadium, East Field, has a modest capacity of only 3,000 spectators. However, for high-profile matches, the club utilizes the larger National Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 35,000. The return leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup tie against Inter Miami will be held at the National Stadium.

The first leg will take place on March 6th, and the second leg on March 13th. Cavalier FC, as the reigning Caribbean Cup champions, will have the advantage of playing the decisive second leg at home.

