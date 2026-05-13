How to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace in USA: 2025/26 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Crystal Palace vs Manchester United WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT •Wednesday, May 13, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Hulu + Live TV and USA Network STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

The Premier League title race heats up as Manchester City faces a must-win scenario at the Etihad Stadium. Currently trailing Arsenal by five points, this game in hand is their golden opportunity to close the gap and keep the pressure on the league leaders. Riding a formidable 13-game unbeaten streak in the league and having not lost at home since the opening weeks of the season, Pep Guardiola‘s squad enters this match with immense momentum and a clear objective: secure all three points, preferably with a dominant performance.

Standing in their way is a Crystal Palace side with its attention firmly fixed elsewhere. Having already secured their Premier League survival, the Eagles are now focused on their historic first-ever European final in the Conference League. With nothing left to play for domestically, manager Oliver Glasner is expected to rest key players, turning this fixture into a potential training ground exercise. However, Palace still has the power to play spoiler and dramatically impact the title race, making their approach a fascinating subplot.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different. Manchester City is in relentless pursuit of another league title, showcasing their offensive firepower and control in every match. Their systematic dismantling of opponents, particularly at home, has become a trademark. In contrast, Crystal Palace has navigated a challenging season, balancing domestic duties with a deep European run on a thin squad. Their recent league form has dipped, with their last win dating back to mid-April, a clear sign of their shifted priorities.

This match is set to be a classic clash of tactical opposites. Manchester City, boasting the highest possession average in the league at over 60%, will look to dominate the ball from the opening whistle, patiently probing for weaknesses in the Palace defense. Crystal Palace will likely adopt a deep, compact defensive shape, absorbing pressure and hoping to strike on the counter-attack. The key battle will be whether Palace’s defense can withstand the sustained pressure and if their forwards can exploit the space left behind by City‘s advancing lines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motivation will be the defining factor in this contest. For City, the stakes are absolute; anything less than a victory would be a catastrophic blow to their title aspirations. With the goal difference potentially becoming a tiebreaker, a comprehensive win is the target. For Palace, this match is an obligation sandwiched between their league survival and a chance at European glory. The challenge for Glasner will be to motivate a squad whose minds are understandably on the upcoming final in Leipzig.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Manchester City has had the upper hand in this fixture. An analysis of the last five meetings across all competitions shows City winning three times, with one draw and one victory for Crystal Palace. These encounters are rarely dull, often producing a flurry of goals and decisive moments that underscore City‘s attacking prowess.

Recent games have highlighted this trend. The last time these teams met, City secured a commanding 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park. Previous Premier League clashes have included a 5-2 and a 4-2 win for the Citizens, demonstrating their ability to overwhelm the Palace defense. While Palace did manage a 1-0 FA Cup win and a 2-2 draw in that five-game span, the momentum clearly favors the home side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From a statistical perspective, goals are a common theme. The last five matchups have seen an average of 4.2 goals per game, with both teams finding the net in three of those contests. Erling Haaland has been a particularly potent threat, scoring eight goals in his five Premier League appearances against the Eagles. This history suggests that another high-scoring affair could be on the cards, especially given City‘s urgent need for goals.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face key decisions regarding their starting lineups, albeit for very different reasons. Manchester City has a few injury concerns to navigate, while Crystal Palace is expected to heavily rotate its squad ahead of the Conference League final.

For Manchester City, defenders Joško Gvardiol and Rúben Dias are dealing with injuries, while Abdukodir Khusanov is a doubt. Despite these potential absences, Pep Guardiola has a deep and talented squad to call upon. Expect an attack-minded lineup designed to control the game, featuring the in-form Jérémy Doku and the prolific Erling Haaland leading the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oliver Glasner is likely to rest several key starters for Crystal Palace to ensure they are fresh for their European final. The Eagles have their own injury list, including Nketiah and Guessand. This will provide an opportunity for fringe players to feature, but the core of the team that earned them safety will likely be preserved for their trip to Leipzig. The attack will probably be built around Ismaila Sarr, who has been in exceptional form this season.

Manchester City Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Donnarumma; O’Riley, Khusanov, Guehi, Matheus Nunes; Nico Gonzalez, B. Silva; Doku, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland.

This formation allows City to maximize its attacking talent, creating overloads in wide areas while maintaining control in central midfield. Haaland will serve as the focal point, with creative players like Silva and Doku tasked with breaking down Palace‘s low block.

Crystal Palace Projected XI (3-4-3):

Henderson; Lacroix, Chadi Riad, Canvot; Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Munoz; Pino, Sarr, Mateta.

This 3-4-3 setup offers defensive stability with three central defenders while allowing the wing-backs to provide width. The front three, led by the pace of Sarr, will be crucial for any counter-attacking opportunities, aiming to exploit any space left by City‘s aggressive press.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream on DirecTV Stream. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and most smart TVs.

In addition to this crucial Premier League match, a subscription to DirecTV Stream gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. Enjoy coverage of Liga MX or La Liga

A subscription to the platform costs just $69.99 per month, offering incredible value for soccer fans who want to follow multiple leagues and tournaments throughout the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond soccer, the service also includes a deep library of other sports content, as well as popular movies and exclusive television shows, making it a comprehensive entertainment package.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.