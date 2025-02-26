Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney rename new team: Statement released

The world of professional soccer has witnessed another high-profile takeover, with a celebrity consortium led by Ryan Reynolds purchasing a controlling stake in Colombian club La Equidad earlier this year.

The $30 million investment signals a significant commitment to transforming the club and marks a notable expansion of the Tylis-Porter group’s involvement in football ownership. One of their first steps has involved a significant rebranding effort, dropping the word “Seguros” from the club’s name, signaling the start of an ambitious project.

The rebranding of La Equidad, dropping the word “Seguros” (insurance) from its full name, marks a clear departure from its previous association with its insurance company sponsor. This signals a new era for the club, reflecting the ambitions of the new ownership group.

The change has already been approved by the Major Division of Colombian Professional Football and registered with the Bogota Chamber of Commerce. This strategic move positions the club for long-term growth and independent branding.

The celebrity investor group and their vision

The investment group, led by real estate tycoon Al Tylis and Sam Porter, includes Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (owners of Wrexham AFC), actress Eva Longoria, baseball star Justin Verlander, supermodel Kate Upton, and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

This star-studded consortium brings considerable resources, experience, and global reach to the club. Their commitment to long-term investment, as evidenced by their statements, suggests a focus on sustainable growth and the development of a strong brand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Tylis-Porter group’s primary goal is to enhance all aspects of La Equidad, including its men’s and women’s teams, as well as its youth academy. This commitment to long-term investment reflects a holistic approach that extends beyond the first team and emphasizes the development of talent from the grassroots level. The owners’ statements convey a commitment to building a sustainable and successful soccer club.

This investment in La Equidad represents the third foray into football ownership for the Tylis-Porter group and its high-profile investors. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s involvement with Wrexham AFC in Wales and the investment in Club Necaxa in Mexico, showcase their growing portfolio within the football world.

This continued investment and interest in the sport highlight their ambition and vision within the football landscape. Eva Longoria’s attendance at a Wrexham game further underlines the commitment of this unique investor group.

Advertisement