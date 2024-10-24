Jonathan David reached double-digit goals for the season after his brace helped LOSC Lille to a famous 3-1 win at Atletico Madrid. Canada’s joint all-time leading scorer is in his last year of contract at the Ligue 1 club. At only 24, the prolific goal-getter has shown enough to suggest his potential to become the best European-based CONCACAF striker.

David instrumental in Lille beating both Madrid clubs

In another excellent Champions League week for French clubs. Bruno Génésio’s side beat Atletico Madrid away from home. While reports linking him with a summer exit from the Spanish capital club, Diego Simeone suffered another setback in what used to be his favorite competition.

Génésio became only the second coach to beat Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Simeone in the Champions League after Jürgen Klopp. Just like the win against Real Madrid, David was the architect with a superb performance.

With one eye on the weekend’s derby against RC Lens, the 58-year-old opted for a makeshift starting lineup. England international Angel Gomes, the wing wizard Edon Zhegrova and David all started the game on the bench.

Lucas Chevalier’s amazing saves and the introduction of the latter two secured a comeback victory for Lille in the last half hour. His two goals put David in contention for the race to finish top-scorer in Europe’s premier competition.

CONCACAF export Jonathan David in the running for Ligue 1 top scorer

Lille’s forward is among the 14 players who scored three or more goals in the first three rounds of the new-format competition. Harry Kane leads the way with 5 while Raphinha’s hat trick against the England skipper’s club puts him second.

But, there is a big possibility for David to finish top-scorer in potentially his last season in Ligue 1. Across his first four seasons in France, he scored 71 league goals. However, Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot on every occasion.

With the French superstar’s long-awaited transfer finally completed, David is now the favorite to finish top of the scoring chart. He recently scored all goals in Lille’s 3-0 triumph at Le Havre, David has five goals to his name after 8 rounds played. PSG’s winger Bradley Barcola is currently top with 7 goals.

Considering their issues up front, the Parisians are expected to push for his transfer next summer. David’s consistent numbers would make him one of the most valuable free agents at the end of the season.

Hugo Sanchez at the top, Pulisic reached double-digits

Real Madrid’s legendary striker Hugo Sánchez has the most goals by a CONCACAF player in the history of the Champions League. The Mexican netted 17 goals for the Spanish giants back when the competition went by the name of the European Cup.

USMNT international Christian Pulisic scored his 10th Champions League goal on Tuesday with an Olimpico, a direct corner kick. He also equaled his season-best tally of two goals only after three rounds of games.

Including two in this season’s competition, David has 8 goals from 15 Champions League appearances. Earlier this month, Cyle Larin and David reached 30 goals for the national team in Canada’s 2-1 win over Panama.

