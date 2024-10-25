Juventus is hoping that Timothy Weah can help give them an upper hand in the race to sign Lille striker Jonathan David. The United States men’s national team midfielder joined the Old Lady in the summer of 2023 for around $12 million. Before his move to Italy, Weah was David’s teammate at the French club.

The tandem played alongside side each other at Lille for three seasons before Weah departed for the Juve. Not only did the duo feature together, but they became close friends in France. The connection certainly makes sense, as both stars have somewhat similar backgrounds.

Both Weah and David were born in Brooklyn, New York, before moving to other areas of the world. Although David later opted to represent Canada, they are also two of CONCACAF’s top players at the moment. Weah has enjoyed life, particularly as of late, with Juve. David, on the other hand, is widely regarded as the confederation’s best striker currently plying their trade in Europe.

Weah previously claimed to have talked up Juventus to ‘best friend’ David

The Canadian center-forward has gotten off to a stellar start to the current campaign with Lille. David has racked up ten goals in 15 total matches with the French side so far this season. The prolific display has made Lille officials worry about their star player’s future. David is currently in his final year under contract at the club and is likely set to depart in June as a free agent.

Transfermarkt currently values the striker at around $48 million, but he can be signed for free due to his expiring contract at Lille. Because of this situation, David has garnered the attention of several top teams. Barcelona, Inter Milan, Newcastle, and Juve are among the clubs to be linked with the Canadian.

Nevertheless, Juve believes Weah can help attract David to their club next summer. The USMNT midfielder previously revealed that his Canadian “best friend” had specifically asked about Juve in 2023. Weah even admitted that he told David to join him at the Old Lady in the future. Although the striker did remain with Lille, there is a solid chance that the two players can reunite in Italy next summer.

David could help Juve’s current scoring problems

Reports out of Italy even claim that Weah has continued to discuss Juve with David in recent weeks. Cristiano Giuntoli, the Serie A club’s director, is also allegedly a long-time admirer of the Canadian forward as well. Any deal regarding David, however, will not be cheap.

Although the striker will be a free agent, his potential salary and corresponding agent fees are significant. Pending free agents typically ask for higher wages because they know that teams do not have to pay a transfer fee. For instance, Lloyd Kelly is currently Newcastle’s joint second-highest earner after joining the club as a free agent from Bournemouth.

Juve will want David to help their struggling offense. The club has only managed to score 11 Serie A goals so far this season. This is the lowest tally of any team in the top nine of the table. The Old Lady, however, remain third in the standings due to their stout defense. Manager Thiago Motta’s club has only conceded one total league goal during the current campaign.

