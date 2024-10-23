Diego Simeone, one of the longest-serving managers in Europe, is reportedly contemplating an exit from Atletico Madrid at the end of the current season. With his contract running until 2027, Simeone’s potential departure would mark the end of an era that began in 2011. He has since transformed Atletico into a consistent powerhouse in Spain and Europe. According to OkDiario chief pundit Eduardo Inda, the Argentine is beginning to feel unsettled. Thus, a move to Italy, specifically Inter, could be on the horizon.

Appearing on the popular Spanish talk show El Chiringuito de Jugones, Eduardo Inda revealed that despite Simeone’s contract extension until 2027, there is growing speculation that this season could be his last in La Liga. Inda stated, “Diego Pablo Simeone has a contract until 2027, renewed a year ago. They tell me it could be his last season with Atletico.” Inda went on to elaborate that the manager is starting to feel the weight of his long tenure with the club. “They tell me he’s starting to get unsettled”, Inda explained, hinting at fatigue after 13 years in charge.

Simeone, who has been in Madrid for over a decade, has had a remarkable run. Thus, leading the team to numerous domestic and European successes. However, Inda’s comments suggest that the pressures and challenges of staying at the top for so long may be wearing on the Argentine coach. Despite his family’s preference to remain in Madrid, he is reportedly contemplating a future elsewhere.

Inter: Possible emotional destination should Simeone exit Atletico

One of the most intriguing elements of Simeone’s potential departure is the prospect of him moving to Italy. Particularly, with Serie A giants Inter being the most likely destination. Inda mentioned that Simeone is “studying the possibility of seeing his natural departure to an Italian team, which would be Inter Milan, whom he knows well”. Given Simeone’s history in Italian soccer, both as a player and a coach, this rumor has a lot of legs.

Simeone spent part of his playing career at Inter, where he remains highly regarded. A return to the club as manager would make sense for both parties. Especially as the Nerazzurri look to push for further success in Serie A and, more importantly, in Europe. Additionally, a change in Atletico Madrid’s ownership structure, expected next summer, could further encourage Simeone to leave. “Next summer, most likely, the change in ownership of the club is agreed from a business point of view. That could make the Cholo leave at that moment,” Inda explained.

What did Simeone previously say about Italy return?

Simeone has always maintained a strong connection to Italy, where he spent part of his playing and coaching career. During a recent press conference in April, the Atletico Madrid manager confirmed his desire to return to Serie A at some point in the future.

“I have a contract [until 2027], so I can’t give a date, but I intend to return to Italy because I felt good, and at Catania, I learned a lot as a coach,” he said. His brief but significant coaching stint at Catania in 2011 left a lasting impression on him. As a result, he has been linked to several Italian clubs over the years, including Inter and Lazio.

While Simeone remains committed to his current contract, his comments suggest that he is open to new challenges abroad. His history with the Giuseppe Meazza outfit makes them a natural fit for a possible reunion.

