Since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased Wrexham AFC in 2020, the small Welsh city of Wrexham has seen an implausible increase in tourism. The takeover not only revitalized the city’s club but also placed Wrexham on the global map. Reynolds and McElhenney, together with the town’s enticing soccer history, bring in tourists from all over the globe.

The turning point came with the release of Welcome to Wrexham. It is a fly-on-the-wall documentary series on Disney+ that chronicles the lives of Wrexham AFC players, staff, and local residents. This show skyrocketed the town’s fame, drawing international tourists who are eager to experience what they’ve seen on screen.

One such visitor, Nestor Aguedelo from Colombia, shared how the series motivated him to travel to Wrexham. “We came to Wrexham because of the TV documentary. We got to know the city because of that, and we just wanted to see it for ourselves”. Similar stories are being heard all around the town, now a key destination for curious travelers and soccer fans alike.

Wrexham transformed by tourism and investment

Once known for its market and mining heritage, Wrexham has experienced a remarkable revival in its tourism sector. In 2023 alone, tourism revenue in the city surged to $235 million, marking a 20% increase from the previous year and a 50% rise since 2018. According to Ian Bancroft, CEO of Wrexham County Borough Council, the classic tourist route for international visitors now includes Wrexham as a significant stop. He credits the “Rob and Ryan effect” with driving this transformation. “Wrexham’s growth would be happening, but it might only be one-fiftieth of what it is now.”

This boom has also attracted new business investments, with companies like Kellogg’s setting up operations in Wrexham. They have invested $100 million in what will become Europe’s largest cereal factory. Boutique hotels and short-term rentals through platforms like Airbnb are now cropping up across the city; many of them catering to the new wave of sports tourists.

The reach of Wrexham’s newfound fame extends beyond its borders. Wrexham Lager, a local brewery with deep historical ties was the only lager served on the Titanic. It has seen increased international demand, expanding its distribution across the UK, Scandinavia, and Australia. Plans are underway to launch the brand in Canada and the United States.

With its status further elevated, Wrexham is also aiming to win the UK City of Culture title in 2029; having officially gained city status in 2022. Bancroft believes that Reynolds and McElhenney’s involvement has “supercharged” the city’s development. Thus, transforming Wrexham into a more positive and optimistic place.

Heart of Wrexham’s soccer revival

Wrexham AFC has made significant strides since the Hollywood duo’s acquisition, including achieving back-to-back promotions to the third tier of English soccer. As the oldest continuously used international stadium in the world, the Racecourse Ground attracts fans and sightseers. In addition, The Turf, the adjoining pub, has become a must-see landmark due to its prominence in Welcome to Wrexham.

Wayne Jones, The Turf’s manager, has even become a local celebrity, with famous faces like Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd making appearances at the pub. Reflecting on the town’s transformation, Jones said, “We just wake up and pinch ourselves because we’ve hit the jackpot, haven’t we?”

The club’s new ownership has extended beyond football. McElhenney has pledged to redevelop a disused site in Wrexham into a community space. Meanwhile, the team’s chosen charity this season, the Wrexham Miners Project, aims to preserve the city’s mining history.

Aside from economic growth, the Hollywood touch has breathed new life into Wrexham’s identity. As Petra Goodband, an associate priest at St. Giles Church, puts it, “I don’t think Wrexham will ever change its identity—Wrexham will always be Wrexham—but it is changing its vibe and attitude. It’s becoming positive.”

Both Reynolds and McElhenney were awarded the Freedom of Wrexham in 2022, the city’s highest civic honor. Initially met with skepticism, the duo’s genuine commitment to Wrexham’s growth and well-being has won over local fans, with many feeling that the pair have truly embraced Wrexham and its people.

