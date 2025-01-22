Manchester United is reportedly pursuing two key transfer targets in the January window: Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu and a new striker. The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported that United is in talks to acquire Dorgu, a versatile 20-year-old Danish international who can play on both flanks.

Dorgu, valued at £42 million, plays for Lecce in Serie A. His ability to play on both the left and right flanks makes him an attractive option for United. He’s a teammate of United players Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen on the Danish national team. A successful transfer would mark Ruben Amorim’s first signing as Manchester United manager.

However, recent reports suggest United will look to sign a new striker to bolster their attacking options. The Daily Mail reports that United aims to sign a new striker to challenge existing forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, neither of whom have consistently impressed this season. Zirkzee’s recent cameos against Arsenal and Southampton have been noteworthy, but overall the team’s need for additional striker depth is undeniable.

The striker shortlist

United reportedly has a four-player shortlist, featuring three current Premier League players:

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

(Brentford) Matheus Cunha (Wolves)

(Wolves) Liam Delap (Ipswich and ex-Manchester City)

(Ipswich and ex-Manchester City) Jonathan David (Lille)

The addition of a new striker will increase the competition for playing time and add to the depth of the current squad.

Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations will again present a significant obstacle. The Daily Mail report suggests that United will need to sell a player to fund this new signing. The club’s financial situation needs to be carefully managed to avoid potential penalties. The current financial landscape and the need to adhere to FFP regulations impose significant constraints on transfer spending.

Potential outgoings: Rashford and Garnacho

Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United remains uncertain. BILD reports that Borussia Dortmund is leading the race to sign him on loan, offering over £6 million to cover his wages. Winger Alejandro Garnacho is also attracting interest, with Napoli reportedly keen to acquire his services.

Napoli’s recent sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG has freed up considerable funds, and their interest in acquiring a direct replacement is significant. The value of Garnacho is reported to be in excess of £80 million, though reports suggest a price as low as £55 million.

In December, Amorim stated that any January signings were unlikely due to the club’s financial constraints, with the caveat that offloading players could change the situation. He said, “We don’t have that possibility in January. You know the situation better than I. It’s not the case that I am arriving here and I can spend a lot of money, changing all the team. You know the situation so it’s not a point to talk about it.” The current transfer activities appear to indicate a shift in this previously held stance.