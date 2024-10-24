Real Madrid are edging closer to securing one of Europe’s top right-backs, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold. A potential five-year contract could tie him to the Santiago Bernabeu until 2029. According to CaughtOffside, Los Blancos are set to offer the 25-year-old England international a lucrative deal. It would have a salary ranging between $18 million and $19.5 million per year.

Los Blancos’ offer is reportedly being well-received by the defender, who would become one of the club’s top earners. Although his salary would still fall just below the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius, and Kylian Mbappe. Their potential acquisition of the right-back could fill a crucial gap in their defense. Especially after Dani Carvajal’s recent season-ending injury.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are working to extend Alexander-Arnold’s contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season. Despite their hopes to advance talks during the recent international break, progress has reportedly stalled. Thus, the Reds are now considering alternatives such as Jeremie Frimpong, Michael Kayode, and Vanderson, in case the England star moves to Spain.

Trent could go on January transfer or free move to Real Madrid

As Alexander-Arnold’s contract with Liverpool runs down, Real Madrid may look to finalize a pre-contract agreement in January. It would allow the player to join the Spanish giants next summer as a free agent. Earlier, manager Carlo Ancelotti indicated that the club is not planning any mid-season signings. Thus, they will rely on Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao to cover the right-back position for now.

Regardless, after Carvajal’s injury, rumors began to circulate that they may try to make a bargain January transfer. Nonetheless, if the La Liga giants wait until the summer, they could secure Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer. This scenario would greatly benefit the Spanish club from a financial standpoint. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively, including his renowned passing range, would make him a valuable addition to Madrid’s squad, particularly in replacing some of the midfield creativity lost with the departure of Toni Kroos.

The 25-year-old has made 321 appearances for Liverpool, solidifying his status as one of Europe’s top right-backs. Known for his exceptional passing, crossing, and playmaking ability, Alexander-Arnold would bring an added dimension to Real Madrid’s backline. His defensive abilities have been questionable at times. Yet, his overall impact on the game, particularly his offensive contributions, make him a prime target for Real Madrid as they look to bolster their right-back position.

Real Madrid’s interest in Alexander-Arnold isn’t new, but it has intensified following Carvajal’s long-term injury, which has exposed the club’s need for a reliable right-back. The Englishman’s potential arrival in Madrid could ensure long-term stability in that position, a priority for the club as they continue to rebuild key areas of their squad.

Liverpool’s position and potential replacements

Liverpool are not sitting idly by as Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation unfolds. While the club is keen to keep their academy graduate and current vice-captain, they are also exploring possible replacements. Players like Jeremie Frimpong, currently at Bayer Leverkusen, have been the subject of links regarding a move to Anfield if Alexander-Arnold departs.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has downplayed concerns that the speculation is distracting Alexander-Arnold, maintaining hope that the defender will remain at the club. However, Real Madrid’s attractive offer is on the table. It remains unclear whether the player will choose to stay with his boyhood club or take on a new challenge in Spain.

PHOTOS: IMAGO