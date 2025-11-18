Is Benzema-Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship broken? French star drops key details on his rapport the Portuguese

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo both left a lasting legacy at Real Madrid, forming a formidable offensive duo that propelled the team to numerous titles. Though they were teammates, rumors have long suggested tension between the two, especially following their recent meeting in the Saudi Pro League. However, the French recently spoke out, providing insights into his last encounter with the Portuguese.

After his cold greeting at the match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad, Benzema was asked if he had a bad relationship with Cristiano, and he responded emphatically. “No, please. We talked in the locker room. We hugged, we talked… Then on the pitch we can’t or shouldn’t do it again. The same thing again? There’s a lot of respect, we’re fine. We don’t need to show anything. We’re good… It seems like we have to say things or do things in front of the TV,” he said, via Diario AS.

Throughout his professional career, Karim has been clear that Cristiano is not a personal friend, yet he maintains an excellent relationship with him and regards him as one of the best players in history. Notably, Benzema is the teammate with whom the Portuguese player has the most goal contributions—73 in 342 games for Real Madrid. Consequently, both players share a legendary legacy as the two highest scorers in the history of Los Blancos.

Karim and Cristiano, once teammates, have developed a healthy rivalry as their teams compete for every title in the Saudi Pro League. The Frenchman, representing Al Ittihad, has already secured two championships. In contrast, the Portuguese player is still seeking his first title with Al Nassr, setting the stage for a compelling challenge that has become a focal point of the league.

Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad celebrates a goal and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Benzema opens up on his impact and Cristiano’s in the Saudi Pro League

After achieving stardom in Europe, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo‘s transition to the Saudi Pro League was initially perceived as a step backward. However, both players have left a significant legacy in the league, becoming the top scorers for their respective teams. Reflecting on this, the Frenchman emphasized the importance of players like himself and the Portuguese star in elevating the league’s profile.

“Saudi Arabia needs players like Cristiano, or like me, or like others who have come here to give them some of the things we have in Europe. We have to teach the local lads what it takes so they can go to other clubs. It’s a country that’s opening up. The people are well-mannered in their daily interactions. It’s a very good place for me,” Benzema said, via Diario AS.

Both Karim and Cristiano have successfully transferred their scoring prowess from Europe to Saudi Arabia. The Frenchman has netted 43 goals and provided 17 assists in 71 games with Al Ittihad, while the Portuguese star has tallied an impressive 103 goals and 21 assists in 116 games for Al Nassr. Together, they have elevated the league’s competitiveness, making it significantly more attractive with their exceptional scoring abilities.