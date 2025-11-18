Trending topics:
Comments

Argentina vs. Spain: Coach De La Fuente reportedly makes key decision ahead of Finalissima 2026

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Spain coach Luis De La Fuente and Argentina star Lionel Messi.
© Aitor Alcalde/Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesSpain coach Luis De La Fuente and Argentina star Lionel Messi.

Spain have practically secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026, which means that during the March international break they will have a free schedule to play the Finalissima against Argentina. With that objective in mind, head coach Luis De La Fuente reportedly made an important decision.

Luis De La Fuente will take to the Finalissima, which will be played on the weekend of March 27 in Qatar, the 26 players chosen to go to the World Cup,” Diario AS recently stated. “The coach will make that match against the reigning world champion, Argentina and Messi, a dress rehearsal for the World Cup.”

This is an important development for several reasons. The first has to do with the importance that Spain will give to the intercontinental clash against the South American champions. The presence of the main players of the national team will give that match enormous relevance, since presumably Argentina will do the same.

If this becomes reality, it is likely that the first—and perhaps only—duel between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal will take place. These are two iconic Barcelona players, one from the past and one from the present, facing each other on the field and competing for a title. In turn, this may represent the end of one era and the beginning of another, something like a passing of the torch.

Spain star Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Spain will shape their roster for the World Cup

Another reason Luis De La Fuente’s decision to take his best possible team to the Finalissima 2026 against Argentina is important is because it will serve as a preview of the final World Cup roster.

Lamine Yamal receives unexpected backing from Real Madrid star amid Spain–Barcelona rift

Lamine Yamal receives unexpected backing from Real Madrid star amid Spain–Barcelona rift

Usually, each national team must submit a preliminary list of between 35 and 55 players in the weeks prior to the start of the tournament. Then, before a deadline set by FIFA, each head coach makes the final cut, reducing that roster to the necessary number: up to Qatar 2022 it was 23 players, that was expanded to 26, and it is rumored that it could reach 29 or 30 for the upcoming World Cup.

In the months leading up to the FIFA tournament, speculation about which players will make the final list and which will not always floods the media and social media. But in this way, Spain could avoid much of that uncertainty and arrive at the World Cup with a squad that is already consolidated.

When will the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain be played?

After winning Copa America 2024 and Euro 2024, Argentina and Spain were confirmed as the competitors in the second edition of the Finalissima. However, scheduling incompatibilities between the agendas of both teams made it impossible to hold the tournament until now.

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

Once Spain secure their place in the World Cup 2026—something that will surely happen this Tuesday—the official date for the clash against Argentina will be confirmed. It is speculated that the chosen day will be Friday, March 27, and the venue will be Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

