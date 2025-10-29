Karim Benzema vs. Cristiano Ronaldo? Al-Ittihad star’s controversial post and five-word subtle shot at Al-Nassr captain go viral

When Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo shared the same dressing room at Real Madrid, they were symbols of unity, precision, and success. Years later, they found themselves on opposite sides of a charged Saudi Arabian night — the King’s Cup Round of 16 clash between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr. What unfolded wasn’t just a fierce battle on the pitch, but a drama that spilled over into social media, leaving fans speculating about a subtle message that reignited the old rivalry.

The match in Riyadh felt like a throwback to their prime La Liga days — two veterans leading their teams with pride and defiance. Ronaldo, desperate to end his trophy drought in Saudi Arabia, came into the clash unbeaten this season, while Benzema’s Al-Ittihad arrived with revenge on their mind after a league defeat.

For all of Al-Nassr’s early dominance, it was Benzema who struck first. A devastating counterattack spearheaded by Moussa Diaby ended with the Frenchman finishing with trademark composure. Ronaldo responded in style, orchestrating a slick move that allowed Angelo Gabriel to level the score. But just before halftime, Houssem Aouar restored Al-Ittihad’s lead — one they would defend with grit and heart despite being reduced to ten men after Ahmed Al Julaydan’s red card.

For the 40-year-old, the loss cut deep. Despite his relentless drive and constant movement, his side simply couldn’t break through Al-Ittihad’s resilient defense. Goalkeeper Rajkovic pulled off several world-class saves, including a stunning reflex stop to deny Sadio Mane in the dying minutes.

Tweet placeholder

When the final whistle blew, Sergio Conceicao’s bench erupted while Ronaldo stood motionless, another opportunity for silverware slipping away. Since his move to Riyadh in 2022, the Portuguese star has now missed out on 13 trophies, his only triumph coming in a regional competition not recognized by FIFA. On his social media, Ronaldo remained philosophical. “We stand tall, learn, and move forward together,” he wrote — a post that contrasted sharply with Benzema’s tone later that evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Benzema say?

Hours after the victory, Benzema shared an image on his Instagram story: him celebrating his goal, with a clearly visible Ronaldo in the background. What seemed like a harmless victory post soon turned viral. Some defended the French striker, claiming he was simply reposting a fan-made image. Yet others viewed it as a deliberate provocation — a symbolic moment where the 37-year-old reminded the world he was no longer in Ronaldo’s shadow.

Tweet placeholder

But what truly caught everyone’s attention was the mysterious five-word message that followed in a new post on social media — a phrase many fans quickly linked to his old teammate. Amid the online frenzy, the story took another turn when the Frenchman shared a fresh photo with the caption: “Big win tonight.. Important for the team and our fans. When we talk, we do”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

The phrase he chose — “When we talk, we do” — resonated deeply among fans. It was interpreted as a quiet assertion of confidence, a declaration from a player who continues to let his actions speak louder on the field, rather than outside.