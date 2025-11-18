Lionel Messi holds a huge advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo to chase an impressive World Cup record

Following their resounding victory over Armenia, Portugal secured their place in the 2026 World Cup. This tournament is highly anticipated, as both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will likely be playing in their final World Cup. Notably, the Argentine star has a clear advantage over the Portuguese icon in the pursuit of breaking a historic World Cup record, which could further enhance his already impressive legacy with the national team.

Throughout his participation in World Cup history, Lionel Messi has become one of the most impressive players, scoring 13 goals in 26 games in the tournament. This achievement puts him just four goals away from surpassing the current all-time leading scorer, Miroslav Klose, who has 16 goals. After scoring seven goals in the 2022 edition, the Argentine is the clear favorite to break this record if he maintains his scoring pace.

Unlike the Argentine, Cristiano Ronaldo has not managed to shine particularly brightly in the World Cup. In 22 games, the Portuguese player has scored only eight goals. Therefore, the veteran would need to score nine goals in the 2026 edition to surpass Klose as the top scorer in the history of the tournament. While his scoring prowess validates this ambition, it would require him to score more goals than he has scored in five editions within a single tournament.

Messi faces a surprising competitor in the World Cup record

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is among the greatest players in soccer history, the Portuguese star does not rank among the top 10 scorers in World Cup history. As things stand, Lionel Messi appears to be the leading contender to become the tournament’s all-time top scorer. However, the Argentine star faces an unexpected challenger who could potentially thwart his chance to break this record in 2026.

Kylian Mbappe of France battles for possession with Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe, at just 26 years old, is positioned as Messi’s closest competitor for the all-time top scorer in World Cup history. In just 14 games in the history of the tournament, he has scored 12 goals. Due to his impressive form and youth, the Frenchman could easily break this record. Even if the Argentine manages to break this record in 2026, Mbappe could surpass him in the 2030 edition.

Which is the current top 10 highest scorers in World Cup history?

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are set to battle for the title of all-time top scorer in World Cup history by 2026. The top 10 list, however, is filled with surprises, including the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. As we approach a time when this ranking could shift, Germany’s Miroslav Klose remains the undisputed leader, with formidable competition completing the list.