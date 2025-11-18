Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Lionel Messi holds a huge advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo to chase an impressive World Cup record

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Marcelo Endelli/Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Following their resounding victory over Armenia, Portugal secured their place in the 2026 World Cup. This tournament is highly anticipated, as both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will likely be playing in their final World Cup. Notably, the Argentine star has a clear advantage over the Portuguese icon in the pursuit of breaking a historic World Cup record, which could further enhance his already impressive legacy with the national team.

Throughout his participation in World Cup history, Lionel Messi has become one of the most impressive players, scoring 13 goals in 26 games in the tournament. This achievement puts him just four goals away from surpassing the current all-time leading scorer, Miroslav Klose, who has 16 goals. After scoring seven goals in the 2022 edition, the Argentine is the clear favorite to break this record if he maintains his scoring pace.

Unlike the Argentine, Cristiano Ronaldo has not managed to shine particularly brightly in the World Cup. In 22 games, the Portuguese player has scored only eight goals. Therefore, the veteran would need to score nine goals in the 2026 edition to surpass Klose as the top scorer in the history of the tournament. While his scoring prowess validates this ambition, it would require him to score more goals than he has scored in five editions within a single tournament.

Messi faces a surprising competitor in the World Cup record

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is among the greatest players in soccer history, the Portuguese star does not rank among the top 10 scorers in World Cup history. As things stand, Lionel Messi appears to be the leading contender to become the tournament’s all-time top scorer. However, the Argentine star faces an unexpected challenger who could potentially thwart his chance to break this record in 2026.

France&#039;s Kylian Mbappe and Argentina&#039;s Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe of France battles for possession with Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe, at just 26 years old, is positioned as Messi’s closest competitor for the all-time top scorer in World Cup history. In just 14 games in the history of the tournament, he has scored 12 goals. Due to his impressive form and youth, the Frenchman could easily break this record. Even if the Argentine manages to break this record in 2026, Mbappe could surpass him in the 2030 edition.

Advertisement
Erling Haaland reaches incredible goalscoring record in World Cup qualifiers not even Messi or Ronaldo achieved

see also

Erling Haaland reaches incredible goalscoring record in World Cup qualifiers not even Messi or Ronaldo achieved

Which is the current top 10 highest scorers in World Cup history?

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are set to battle for the title of all-time top scorer in World Cup history by 2026. The top 10 list, however, is filled with surprises, including the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. As we approach a time when this ranking could shift, Germany’s Miroslav Klose remains the undisputed leader, with formidable competition completing the list.

NameCountryGoals
1.Miroslav KloseGermany16
2.Ronaldo NazarioBrazil15
3.Gerd MullerGermany14
4.Lionel MessiArgentina13
5.Just FontaineFrance13
6.Kylian MbappeFrance12
7.PeleBrazil12
8.Jurgen KlinsmannGermany11
9.Sandor KocsisHungary11
10.Gabriel BatistutaArgentina10
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Real Madrid legend Benzema gives key advice to Kylian Mbappé on working with Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid legend Benzema gives key advice to Kylian Mbappé on working with Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior

Karim Benzema has given a piece of advice to Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé and his relationship on the field with Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior.

Kylian Mbappé reportedly causing discomfort within France squad after Deschamps releases star

Kylian Mbappé reportedly causing discomfort within France squad after Deschamps releases star

Didier Deschamps' decision to release Kylian Mbappe from the France national team has ignited the reports suggesting a discomfort around his teammates, with the Real Madrid star drawing criticism from the media.

‘Mbappe calls me every two hours,’ says Liverpool star about potential Real Madrid move

‘Mbappe calls me every two hours,’ says Liverpool star about potential Real Madrid move

A Liverpool player spoke about the supposed interest from Real Madrid in him, and mentioned Kylian Mbappe.

Is Benzema-Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship broken? French star drops key details on his rapport the Portuguese

Is Benzema-Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship broken? French star drops key details on his rapport the Portuguese

Despite once being teammates at Real Madrid, rumors of tension have long surrounded the relationship between Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. In response, the Frenchman recently broke his silence, revealing details of their most recent encounter in the Saudi Pro League.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo