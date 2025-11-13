Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
Comments

Ireland vs. Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesPortugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher.

Ireland and Portugal face off this Thursday in a crucial clash in the World Cup qualifiers on the road to North America 2026. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates need a win to lock in their place in next summer’s FIFA tournament, while the hosts have almost no margin for error if they want to reach the playoff stage. Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute coverage of the game.

Portugal come into this matchup with a clear advantage at the top of Group F, after earning three wins and one draw in their first four matches. That puts them on the verge of qualification — with just two more points during this November international break, they will book their ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

For Ireland, the outlook is far less comfortable. They’ve collected only four points from their first four matches and are locked in a desperate fight with Hungary and Armenia for second place in the group, which would give them a chance to compete in the European playoff next March.

Advertisement

Confirmed lineup for Portugal!

Head coach Roberto Martinez has chosen this starting XI to face Ireland: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, Diogo Dalot; Ruben Neves, Joao Neves, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

Ireland and Portugal face off in the World Cup qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog for the match between Ireland and Portugal on Matchday 5 of Group F in the European World Cup qualifiers. Stay with us for minute-by-minute coverage of the match!

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo makes unusual request to Ireland fans ahead of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier

Cristiano Ronaldo makes unusual request to Ireland fans ahead of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier

Portugal will face Ireland this Thursday in the World Cup qualifiers, and Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to the rival fans.

How to watch Ireland vs Portugal match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Ireland vs Portugal match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Ireland will receive Portugal in a crucial Matchday 5 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Viewers in the United States can watch the action live across several television and streaming platforms.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Ireland vs. Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Ireland vs. Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers

Portugal are set to face Ireland in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, looking to secure their spot in the anticipated tournament. With this in mind, Cristiano Ronaldo status for the game is a growing concern among fans who consider his scoring prowess crucial to secure a victory.

How to watch Suriname vs El Salvador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Suriname vs El Salvador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Suriname will take on El Salvador in a crucial Matchday 5 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. Viewers in the United States can watch the action live across several television and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo