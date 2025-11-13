Ireland vs. Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ireland and Portugal face off this Thursday in a crucial clash in the World Cup qualifiers on the road to North America 2026. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates need a win to lock in their place in next summer’s FIFA tournament, while the hosts have almost no margin for error if they want to reach the playoff stage. Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute coverage of the game.

Portugal come into this matchup with a clear advantage at the top of Group F, after earning three wins and one draw in their first four matches. That puts them on the verge of qualification — with just two more points during this November international break, they will book their ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

For Ireland, the outlook is far less comfortable. They’ve collected only four points from their first four matches and are locked in a desperate fight with Hungary and Armenia for second place in the group, which would give them a chance to compete in the European playoff next March.