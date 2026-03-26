Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA World Cup qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Czech Republic vs Ireland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Tomas Chory of Czech Republic
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesTomas Chory of Czech Republic
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Czech Republic vs Ireland on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Czech Republic vs Ireland
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Thursday, March 26, 2026
WHERE Fubo and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With a semifinal berth hanging in the balance, expect a tight, physical contest as Ireland and the Czech Republic collide in a crucial World Cup playoff matchup. Ireland enters with confidence after a clutch final Matchday victory that locked up second place in their group.

Meanwhile, the Czechs come in battle-tested following a strong qualifying campaign that ultimately left them chasing Croatia for the top spot. Both sides are no strangers to the global stage, and with so much at stake, this showdown has all the ingredients of a dramatic clash you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Czech Republic vs Ireland and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How Ireland’s win, draw, or loss against Czech Republic today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

How Ireland’s win, draw, or loss against Czech Republic today could affect the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

On a night charged with tension in Prague, Ireland travels into an environment where every detail carries weight, and every moment invites consequence.

Cristiano Ronaldo in hot water? Portugal star sets shocking rare negative record as Ireland red card threatens 2026 World Cup opener

Cristiano Ronaldo in hot water? Portugal star sets shocking rare negative record as Ireland red card threatens 2026 World Cup opener

Amid the possibility that the Ireland dismissal could see him miss the 2026 World Cup opener, the 40-year-old veteran set one unwanted record in the process.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card vs. Ireland ignites FIFA fight: Roberto Martinez breaks silence with nine-word reaction to incident amid 2026 World Cup ban threat

Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card vs. Ireland ignites FIFA fight: Roberto Martinez breaks silence with nine-word reaction to incident amid 2026 World Cup ban threat

While it has now spiraled into a high-stakes disciplinary battle, Martinez has revealed his nine-word reaction in the aftermath.

How to watch Ukraine vs Sweden match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

How to watch Ukraine vs Sweden match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Ukraine play against Sweden in the Path B semifinal of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers. Here’s all the essential information, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV and streaming services.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo