Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shown straight red card for elbowing opponent as Irish fans mock incident

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.

Despite entering the game as clear favorites, Portugal found themselves surprised by Ireland, with Troy Parrott scoring two goals in the first half. While coach Roberto Martinez’s team effectively controlled the ball through Vitinha and Bernardo Silva, their high-pressure strategy left them vulnerable to counterattacks. To make worse the situation, Cristiano Ronaldo received a surprising red card, complicating the 2026 World Cup qualifiers game.

In the midst of a Portuguese offensive, Renato Veiga attempted to cross the ball to Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the 40-year-old star elbowed Dara O’Shea. Although the referee initially issued a yellow card, he changed his decision after consulting VAR and gave Ronaldo a straight red card, leading Irish fans to mock the veteran star.

*Developing story…

