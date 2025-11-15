Cristiano Ronaldo in hot water? Portugal star sets shocking rare negative record as Ireland red card threatens 2026 World Cup opener

Cristiano Ronaldo walked into the Aviva Stadium with the familiarity of a veteran chasing a sixth World Cup, but walked out amid the kind of chaos that rewrites careers. The defeat against Ireland hurt Portugal, yet it was the red card — his first ever for his nation — that set off alarms far beyond Dublin. Amid the possibility that the Ireland dismissal could see him miss the 2026 World Cup opener, the 40-year-old veteran set one unwanted record in the process.

For Ronaldo, a player who built a career on dominance, control, and longevity, this was a plot twist no one expected. And it wasn’t just any record he broke — but the kind one wishes to avoid. Portugal was already down when the flashpoint arrived. In the 61st minute, Ronaldo tangled with Dara O’Shea in midfield, swinging an arm as he tried to break free. Referee Glenn Nyberg initially issued a yellow, but after the VAR monitor review, the decision escalated.

“The action looks worse than what it actually is,” coach Roberto Martinez argued. “I don’t think it’s an elbow, I think it’s a full body… but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow.” But the referee disagreed. The card turned red. Ronaldo clapped sarcastically toward the crowd and exchanged pointed words with Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson.

Hallgrimsson later said: “He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee… It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card.” It was the 226th appearance of Ronaldo’s international career — and the first time he had ever been sent off for Portugal.

The hidden record revealed

Ronaldo’s international clean disciplinary record always stood in contrast to his club career, where he has now been sent off 13 times before the Dublin incident. Martinez defended him fiercely: “A captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games — that deserves credit.” But the shock remains. Forwards rarely collect red cards at this rate. And in a twist almost cinematic, this new dismissal crowns him atop a list that includes some of Portugal’s toughest defenders.

This dismissal did more than remove him from the match. In the broader history of Portuguese football in the 21st century, it placed Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of an uncomfortable leaderboard. He is now the Portuguese player with the most red cards in the 21st century.

Portugal’s most sent-off stars of the 21st century

In the grand theatre of Portuguese soccer, flair and fire often walk side by side. The nation has produced some of the sport’s most technically gifted players—but also some of its most combative. A new graphic from Transfermarkt sheds light on an eye-opening statistic: the Portuguese players who have accumulated the most red cards in the 21st century, spanning the top five leagues, all club competitions, and the national team.

The top of the rankings surprises many: Cristiano Ronaldo holds the outright lead with 12 red cards this century. For a player often praised for his professionalism, longevity, and availability, this number is startling. However, those who have followed his career closely will remember the flashpoints: moments of frustration, tactical fouls, scuffles, and the occasional red for dissent or violent conduct. They provide a reminder that even one of soccer’s most decorated icons has carried a sharp competitive edge that sometimes boiled over.