Why isn’t star Nuno Mendes playing for Portugal vs. Ireland in key 2026 World Cup qualifier?

Portugal will look to secure its ticket to the 2026 World Cup in Thursday’s qualifier against the Republic of Ireland at Dublin Arena. However, Cristiano Ronaldo will be without key teammate Nuno Mendes as they aim to claim all three points.

Nuno Mendes won’t be playing against Ireland as the left back has been left out from the Portugal squad due to injury. During Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League game against Bayern Munich, the left back ended up suffering a sprain in his left knee, forcing him to be sidelined for several weeks.

PSG did not specify an exact recovery timeline, but Nuno Mendes is expected to return to action before the end of the year. The Portuguese star — widely regarded as the best left-back in the world right now — will, however, miss the November FIFA international window with Portugal.

On Wednesday’s press conference, head coach Roberto Martinez addressed Mendes’ absence: “Nuno Mendes is the best player in the world. It’s very subjective, but I don’t see anyone better than him right now. He’s complete — he can push forward, cover the flanks, defend one-on-one, and he could even develop as a center-back. He’s special — no one can replace him,” Martínez said.

Portugal hit with several absences

Mendes, who was named MVP in the UEFA Nations League final against Spain, represents a major loss for the Portugal national team, with Diogo Dalot expected to fill in at left back. However, he won’t be the only key player missing for Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, and Pedro Gonçalves will also miss the World Cup Qualifier game against the Republic of Ireland. The Manchester United midfielder is serving a suspension after accumulating yellow cards in previous matches but will be available for the next game against Armenia on Sunday.

As for the two wingers, both Neto and Gonçalves picked up injuries in their most recent games with Chelsea and Sporting CP, respectively, forcing Portugal’s coaching staff to release them despite their inclusion in the official squad list. Still, with only three points needed to secure qualification for the World Cup, Portugal remains the clear favorite to finish atop Group F.