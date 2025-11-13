Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup qualifiers
Comments

Why isn’t Bruno Fernandes playing for Portugal vs. Ireland in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Bruno Fernandes of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.

Portugal have firmly established themselves as one of the world’s premier national teams, highlighted by their victory in the last UEFA Nations League. Since coach Roberto Martinez took the helm, the team has crafted a roster that balances youthful talent with seasoned experience, anchored by team leader Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the absence of key player Bruno Fernandes from today’s lineup against Ireland for the World Cup qualifiers have surprised fans.

Even though coach Roberto Martinez counts on Cristiano Ronaldo in top form, he faces the absence of Bruno Fernandes for today’s game against Ireland. The 31-year-old star is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, leaving Portugal without their key player in the midfield. In his absence, Ruben Neves will step onto the field to cover both the defensive contributions, balancing the team’s dynamics in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Bruno Fernandes is absent from Roberto Martinez’s starting lineup after making eight consecutive starts. The last time the 31-year-old midfielder was left out was on November 18, 2024, in Portugal’s 1-1 draw against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League. With his absence, Joao Neves and Vitinha will be challenged to take on a much more prominent offensive role while maintaining their defensive impact.

Since his debut with Portugal in 2023, Bruno has silenced his critics, showcasing impressive resilience and talent on the field. After playing 84 matches, he has scored 25 goals, placing him among the national team’s top 10 all-time scorers. In addition, Fernandes has contributed 23 assists, proving to be one of the key players in maintaining balance within the squad at all times.

Portugal&#039;s Bruno Fernandes playing in the UEFA Nations League

Bruno Fernandes of Portugal reacts during the UEFA Nations League 2025.

Not just Bruno: Portugal hit hard as five more stars go down

Although Bruno Fernandes’ absence is the most notable, coach Roberto Martinez is dealing with four additional absences in his squad. Due to injuries, Nuno Mendes, Nuno Tavares, Pedro Neto, and Pedro Gonçalves will miss today’s match. Along with them, José Sá has been ruled out of the squad for personal reasons. However, these absences have opened the door for some less frequent players to earn a spot in the starting lineup.

Advertisement
Ireland vs. Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

see also

Ireland vs. Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

In light of these major absences, Portugal have opted for Diogo Dalot at left-back and Joao Felix on the left wing. In addition, they have called up young talent Carlos Forbs, who is currently shining at Club Brugge, as reinforcement from the bench. Thanks to their impressive squad depth, Roberto Martinez’s team has the tools to overcome today’s challenges and come away with the win against Ireland.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shown straight red card for elbowing opponent as Irish fans mock incident

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shown straight red card for elbowing opponent as Irish fans mock incident

Portugal faced an early setback by conceding two surprising goals from Ireland. Despite controlling the possession of the ball, they faced a solid defense. To worsen the situation, Cristiano Ronaldo received a red card after a surprising gesture 2026 World Cup qualifier game.

Why isn’t star Nuno Mendes playing for Portugal vs. Ireland in key 2026 World Cup qualifier?

Why isn’t star Nuno Mendes playing for Portugal vs. Ireland in key 2026 World Cup qualifier?

Looking to secure the qualification against Ireland, Portugal won't be counting with star Nuno Mendes for the key 2026 World Cup Qualifiers game.

Ireland vs. Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo sent off after VAR intervention in the World Cup qualifiers! (2-0)

Ireland vs. Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo sent off after VAR intervention in the World Cup qualifiers! (2-0)

Portugal are trailing 2-0 against Ireland in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off after a VAR review. Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute coverage of the match!

Christian Pulisic rekindles feud with USMNT legends? Milan jewel sparks controversy by leaving Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, and Tim Howard out of ultimate USMNT side

Christian Pulisic rekindles feud with USMNT legends? Milan jewel sparks controversy by leaving Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, and Tim Howard out of ultimate USMNT side

The USMNT captain has once again found himself at the center of a debate involving three of the biggest names in American soccer history — Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, and Landon Donovan.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo