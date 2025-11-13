Why isn’t Bruno Fernandes playing for Portugal vs. Ireland in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Portugal have firmly established themselves as one of the world’s premier national teams, highlighted by their victory in the last UEFA Nations League. Since coach Roberto Martinez took the helm, the team has crafted a roster that balances youthful talent with seasoned experience, anchored by team leader Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the absence of key player Bruno Fernandes from today’s lineup against Ireland for the World Cup qualifiers have surprised fans.

Even though coach Roberto Martinez counts on Cristiano Ronaldo in top form, he faces the absence of Bruno Fernandes for today’s game against Ireland. The 31-year-old star is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, leaving Portugal without their key player in the midfield. In his absence, Ruben Neves will step onto the field to cover both the defensive contributions, balancing the team’s dynamics in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Bruno Fernandes is absent from Roberto Martinez’s starting lineup after making eight consecutive starts. The last time the 31-year-old midfielder was left out was on November 18, 2024, in Portugal’s 1-1 draw against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League. With his absence, Joao Neves and Vitinha will be challenged to take on a much more prominent offensive role while maintaining their defensive impact.

Since his debut with Portugal in 2023, Bruno has silenced his critics, showcasing impressive resilience and talent on the field. After playing 84 matches, he has scored 25 goals, placing him among the national team’s top 10 all-time scorers. In addition, Fernandes has contributed 23 assists, proving to be one of the key players in maintaining balance within the squad at all times.

Bruno Fernandes of Portugal reacts during the UEFA Nations League 2025.

Not just Bruno: Portugal hit hard as five more stars go down

Although Bruno Fernandes’ absence is the most notable, coach Roberto Martinez is dealing with four additional absences in his squad. Due to injuries, Nuno Mendes, Nuno Tavares, Pedro Neto, and Pedro Gonçalves will miss today’s match. Along with them, José Sá has been ruled out of the squad for personal reasons. However, these absences have opened the door for some less frequent players to earn a spot in the starting lineup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Ireland vs. Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

In light of these major absences, Portugal have opted for Diogo Dalot at left-back and Joao Felix on the left wing. In addition, they have called up young talent Carlos Forbs, who is currently shining at Club Brugge, as reinforcement from the bench. Thanks to their impressive squad depth, Roberto Martinez’s team has the tools to overcome today’s challenges and come away with the win against Ireland.