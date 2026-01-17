Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Inter Miami start 2026 preparations: Why Lionel Messi faces the most important preseason of his career

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during an Inter Miami CF Training Session
© Getty Images Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during an Inter Miami CF Training Session

Forty-one days have passed since the 2025 Major League Soccer final in which Inter Miami defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps to win the first league title in club history. This Saturday, Lionel Messi and his teammates returned to preseason training ahead of the 2026 campaign, a crucial year for the Argentine forward.

Looking ahead, Messi not only faces commitments with the Herons in MLS, the Leagues Cup, and the Concacaf Champions Cup, but also, above all, the possibility of playing in what would be his final major tournament with the Argentina national team: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite being part of the entire process under head coach Lionel Scaloni from 2023 through the November 2025 international break, Messi has not yet secured his participation in the FIFA tournament, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

During the World Cup, Messi will turn 39 years old. That is an unusual age for a soccer player, especially for a member of an elite national team like Argentina. For that reason, he has expressed doubts about his availability for the challenge, particularly regarding the physical condition required to meet the tournament’s demands.

Argentina star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022.

Messi speaks about the importance of the 2026 preseason

Over the past several months, nearly every public appearance by Lionel Messi has included the same question that captivates fans around the world: Will he play in the 2026 World Cup with Argentina? Consistently, the forward has avoided giving a definitive answer.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi gets Roger Federer’s blessing: Tennis legend pens epic 11-word wish for Argentina captain at 2026 FIFA World Cup

see also

Lionel Messi gets Roger Federer’s blessing: Tennis legend pens epic 11-word wish for Argentina captain at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Instead, he has made clear what will ultimately determine his decision. “A World Cup is the biggest competition there is. I’m excited, but I’m going to take it day by day,” he said in an interview with ESPN in December.

“It comes at a completely different point in the season compared to Europe and other leagues. We’ll start preseason in January, and from February to May we’ll have a lot of matches in the Concacaf Champions Cup and the league. We’ll play often, and I hope to have a good preseason to prepare for that,” Messi explained.

With those words, the Argentine star outlined what is at stake in the coming weeks: nothing less than the opportunity to play in his sixth and final World Cup. “I’m going to take it day by day, being honest, trying to be realistic, and feeling good,” Messi said. That is why what happens during the upcoming preseason under Javier Mascherano could play a decisive role in Leo’s ultimate decision.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi learns fate of talented teammate: Inter Miami makes final call on 2025 MLS Cup-winning starlet with Europe calling

Lionel Messi learns fate of talented teammate: Inter Miami makes final call on 2025 MLS Cup-winning starlet with Europe calling

While Lionel Messi continues to shape the present of the club with his influence and leadership, the future of one of the most intriguing young talents in the squad has been decided.

Tadeo Allende’s future resolved: Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas confirms deal for MLS Cup winner

Tadeo Allende’s future resolved: Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas confirms deal for MLS Cup winner

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas spoke about the future of Tadeo Allende.

Lionel Messi set to be joined by Argentine striker as Inter Miami offer $15 million for Liga MX star

Lionel Messi set to be joined by Argentine striker as Inter Miami offer $15 million for Liga MX star

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are interested in an Argentine star currently playing in Liga MX.

Following Neymar and Ousmane Dembele’s footsteps: PSG strikes again with shock $7m deal snatching Barcelona’s 18-year-old next gem as history repeats itself

Following Neymar and Ousmane Dembele’s footsteps: PSG strikes again with shock $7m deal snatching Barcelona’s 18-year-old next gem as history repeats itself

There is a familiar, uncomfortable sensation creeping back into Catalonia — the feeling that history is once again repeating itself. Another teenage prodigy, shaped by the ideals of youth, technique, and patience, is preparing to leave. Another ambitious giant from France is waiting to strike. And once again, Barcelona supporters are left asking how a […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo