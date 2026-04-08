Inter Miami on alert as Messi’s key partner Allende misses training before NY Red Bulls MLS clash

On Saturday, Inter Miami will face New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer, a crucial matchup as they look to stay among the top spots in the Eastern Conference. Three days before that game, a key partner of Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende, was not present at training.

“The big absence from this morning’s training session is Tadeo Allende,” journalist Jose Armando reported on Wednesday in a post on his official X account. “Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul trained without any issues.”

Allende, alongside Messi, was Inter Miami’s most decisive player during last season’s playoffs, scoring nine goals in six matches that proved crucial in helping the club win its first MLS title. That prompted a significant investment in him, estimated at around $5 million to secure his transfer from Celta Vigo.

However, since then, the Argentine forward has struggled to replicate the level he showed at the end of 2025. In fact, this season Allende has yet to register a single goal contribution: he has played eight matches across MLS and the Concacaf Champions Cup without scoring or providing an assist.

Javier Mascherano, Head Coach of Inter Miami CF.

Two pieces of good news for Inter Miami

Despite Tadeo Allende’s absence, Wednesday’s training session brought two positive updates for Inter Miami regarding other players who had recently been dealing with physical issues: Facundo Mura and Sergio Reguilon.

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see also Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami fall four spots in CONCACAF rankings after Champions Cup exit

“Mura returned to train with the rest of the group,” Jose Armando reported. The Argentine right back missed the last match against Austin FC at Nu Stadium due to an ankle issue. That forced Javier Mascherano to start Ian Fray in that role, but his performance fell short, leading to Gonzalo Lujan coming on at halftime.

The other player who was able to train with the squad is Reguilon. The Spanish left back had also missed last Saturday’s match for the Herons due to muscle issues and is now aiming to return to the team.

Upcoming challenges for Inter Miami

This Saturday at 7:30 PM (ET), Inter Miami will play their second match at the newly inaugurated Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park, looking for their first win there after a 2-2 draw against Austin FC last weekend. Their opponent will be New York Red Bulls, who sit one point behind them in the standings. Following that match, the Herons will travel to face Colorado Rapids one week later.

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