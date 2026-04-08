Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Inter Miami on alert as Messi’s key partner Allende misses training before NY Red Bulls MLS clash

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende of Inter Miami.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Tadeo Allende of Inter Miami.

On Saturday, Inter Miami will face New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer, a crucial matchup as they look to stay among the top spots in the Eastern Conference. Three days before that game, a key partner of Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende, was not present at training.

The big absence from this morning’s training session is Tadeo Allende,” journalist Jose Armando reported on Wednesday in a post on his official X account. “Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul trained without any issues.”

Allende, alongside Messi, was Inter Miami’s most decisive player during last season’s playoffs, scoring nine goals in six matches that proved crucial in helping the club win its first MLS title. That prompted a significant investment in him, estimated at around $5 million to secure his transfer from Celta Vigo.

However, since then, the Argentine forward has struggled to replicate the level he showed at the end of 2025. In fact, this season Allende has yet to register a single goal contribution: he has played eight matches across MLS and the Concacaf Champions Cup without scoring or providing an assist.

Javier Mascherano, Head Coach of Inter Miami CF during game vs. Nashville SC.

Javier Mascherano, Head Coach of Inter Miami CF.

Two pieces of good news for Inter Miami

Despite Tadeo Allende’s absence, Wednesday’s training session brought two positive updates for Inter Miami regarding other players who had recently been dealing with physical issues: Facundo Mura and Sergio Reguilon.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami fall four spots in CONCACAF rankings after Champions Cup exit

see also

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami fall four spots in CONCACAF rankings after Champions Cup exit

Mura returned to train with the rest of the group,” Jose Armando reported. The Argentine right back missed the last match against Austin FC at Nu Stadium due to an ankle issue. That forced Javier Mascherano to start Ian Fray in that role, but his performance fell short, leading to Gonzalo Lujan coming on at halftime.

The other player who was able to train with the squad is Reguilon. The Spanish left back had also missed last Saturday’s match for the Herons due to muscle issues and is now aiming to return to the team.

Upcoming challenges for Inter Miami

This Saturday at 7:30 PM (ET), Inter Miami will play their second match at the newly inaugurated Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park, looking for their first win there after a 2-2 draw against Austin FC last weekend. Their opponent will be New York Red Bulls, who sit one point behind them in the standings. Following that match, the Herons will travel to face Colorado Rapids one week later.

Advertisement
MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Denis Bouanga wins fifth MLS Player of the Matchday award after LAFC hat-trick but still trails Messi and Mukhtar

Denis Bouanga wins fifth MLS Player of the Matchday award after LAFC hat-trick but still trails Messi and Mukhtar

With his hat-trick against Orlando City, LAFC star Denis Bouanga claimed the fifth MLS Player of the Matchday award in his career, but remains far from legends Lionel Messi and Hani Mukhtar.

Bernardo Silva exit from Man City confirmed with Messi’s MLS and Ronaldo’s SPL among reported options

Bernardo Silva exit from Man City confirmed with Messi’s MLS and Ronaldo’s SPL among reported options

With Lionel Messi's MLS and Cristiano Ronaldo's SPL looming as potential destinies, Pep Guardiola's assistant Pep Lijnders confirmed that Bernardo Silva will be departing from Manchester City at the end of the season.

Son Heung-min equals Lionel Messi MLS assist milestone as LAFC secure 6-0 win

Son Heung-min equals Lionel Messi MLS assist milestone as LAFC secure 6-0 win

After LAFC's crushing 6-0 win over Orlando City, Son Heung-min has equaled an assist milestone only reached by Lionel Messi in the history of the MLS.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez rescue Inter Miami in 2-2 draw with Austin FC at Nu Stadium

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez rescue Inter Miami in 2-2 draw with Austin FC at Nu Stadium

Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Austin FC in the Nu Stadium opener, with goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo