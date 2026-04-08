Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself under increasing pressure as the Saudi Pro League season approaches its decisive phase, with Ivan Toney emerging as a dominant force in front of goal. Al-Nassr remains firmly in contention, but the individual race for the Golden Boot has become far more complicated. With rivals Toney and Julian Quinones gaining momentum, the margin for error is shrinking with every passing match.

Ivan Toney’s recent performances for Al-Ahli have reshaped the scoring charts and shifted attention away from the usual frontrunners. The striker has surged to the top with 27 goals, placing himself ahead of both Ronaldo and Julian Quinones, while continuing to deliver decisive contributions for his club.

His latest goal came in a tightly contested match against Al-Fayha, showcasing the composure and instinct that have defined his season. The clinical and precise finish reflected a player operating at peak confidence during a crucial period.

As the season unfolds, the true scale of Toney’s achievements has started to emerge. He has broken two significant goalscoring records in the Saudi Pro League, setting new benchmarks that underline his rapid impact since arriving in the Kingdom.

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These milestones place him in elite company and highlight how quickly he has adapted to a new environment. While comparisons with Ronaldo are inevitable, the English striker’s numbers speak for themselves and continue to draw attention across the league.

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Which record did Ivan Toney break?

On Wednesday, Toney reached 15 league goals faster than any player in the history of the competition, doing it in just 22 matches. No one before him, not even Cristiano Ronaldo, reached 15 goals in so few games.

The Englishman also scored 50 goals in only two seasons, making him the quickest foreign player to hit the 50-goal mark after arriving in Saudi Arabia, even faster than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese eventually scored 100 goals in the region, but Toney reached his first 50 faster than he did.

Ivan Toney of Al Ahli celebrates after scoring a goal.

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Beyond those records, the 29-year-old Al-Ahli star has also matched a long-standing club achievement that further elevates his season. His tally of 27 goals equals the historic single-season record previously held by Omar Al-Somah, a figure widely regarded as one of the league’s great forwards.

Is Ronaldo losing ground in Golden Boot race for good?

For Ronaldo, the challenge is becoming increasingly clear. He currently sits on 23 goals, trailing the leader by four, with limited matches remaining to close the gap.

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Despite missing games earlier in the season, his efficiency remains impressive, and his ability to deliver in key moments keeps him in the conversation. However, the consistency shown by his rivals means that any slip could prove decisive.

Timing often defines title races, and Toney’s form has come at exactly the right moment. Since Ronaldo’s injury setback, both Toney and Quiñones have capitalized, extending their lead and strengthening their positions at the top of the standings.