Lionel Messi could play Copa Libertadores: Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas makes stunning future reveal

Lionel Messi‘s arrival at Inter Miami has been transformative, elevating the team to one of the league’s best. Fresh off an MLS Cup victory, they are set on further growth, driven by an ambition that goes beyond their recent success. Remarkably, Argentine star Messi might even feature in the Copa Libertadores, as Herons owner Jorge Más revealed unexpected insights into the team’s future.

“I have had conversations with CONMEBOL and Alejandro (Domínguez) to see if participation in the Copa Libertadores is possible… There are precedents, because Mexican clubs have played in the Libertadores before. I would like to play in the Libertadores, I have said so and I say so publicly. I have also said so within the League (MLS)… I believe that the MLS champions, like those of Liga MX, deserve a place,” Jorge Mas said, via Diario Olé.

Although Jorge Más remains hopeful about this possibility, Inter Miami’s participation in the Copa Libertadores is merely a proposal that is under consideration. However, certain doubts remain among fans, as the distances teams would have to travel to face each other are much greater than in previous editions of the competition. Far from being just a single problem, it could lead several leagues to reprogram their matchdays.

Inter Miami’s potential participation in the Copa Libertadores might not receive universal approval, but president Alejandro Dominguez has consistently entertained the idea. In 2023, he shared an edited image of Lionel Messi beside the competition trophy, with the caption: “Leo Messi, the @CONMEBOL @Libertadores is always waiting for you!” With this, the door remains open for the Argentine star to take part in the tournament.

Messi’s Inter Miami would need a stronger roster for Copa Libertadores

Over the past three years, Inter Miami have managed to build a highly competitive roster. Starting with Lionel Messi, they have managed to sign star players such as Luis Suarez, Sergio Reguilon, and Maximiliano Falcon. Alongside them, the Herons have several promising young players such as Telasco Segovia, Mateo Silvetti, and Yannick Bright. However, the team’s potential inclusion in the Copa Libertadores could force them to strengthen their roster.

Even though the Herons are a competitive side, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Cruzeiro, and Fluminense boast several stars in their rosters who may prevent the MLS team from shining. Over the past ten years, eight Brazilian teams have won the tournament, showcasing their impressive competitiveness. For this reason, Inter Miami would undoubtedly need to strengthen their roster, as no Argentinean teams have been able to compete against them in the last six years.