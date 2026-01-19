Trending topics:
2022 World Cup winner with Argentina may leave Premier League as a €120m could pull him toward another European side

By Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy

Following several years of struggle, Argentina clinched a historic victory in the 2022 World Cup. While Lionel Messi stood out as the tournament’s most outstanding player, one of his teammates also shone, calling the attention of a Premier League side who signed him. Even if he established as a key star in the English league, he could soon bid farewell, as one of Europe’s top teams is interested in acquiring him, with a reported valuation of €120 million.

Enzo Fernandez has become one of the best players in the Premier League, shining as captain of Chelsea. For this reason, PSG are reportedly preparing to make a move to secure his services for the 2026-27 season. As a pillar of the English side, they would not be open to his departure, imposing a €120 million fee for his potential transfer, but another top European team has also expressed interest in his services.

The French side is not the only one interested in Enzo, as TEAMtalk reports that Real Madrid have also expressed interest in securing his services. Looking for a driving force in midfield, the Argentine could be a perfect fit, as he is a vital player in organizing the team’s play. However, the multi-million dollar fee demanded by the Blues could hinder his arrival, as it is not entirely clear whether the Spanish side or PSG are willing to pay such a large sum.

Holding a contract until 2032, Enzo Fernandez faces a challenging path if he intends to leave Chelsea, where he is regarded as a cornerstone player alongside Moises Caicedo. The Blues, in a strong financial position, have no pressing need to sell players, further complicating any potential exit for Fernandez. However, ongoing instability in the team’s sporting performance might prompt the Argentine star to consider pushing for a departure.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandes

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match.

Enzo Fernandes’ potential Chelsea exit could stall his rising career

Although Enzo Fernandes initially struggled to adapt upon his arrival at Chelsea, he has now become one of the team’s most important players. The Argentine star has logged the most playing time in the 2025-26 season, with 2,416 minutes. Despite his primary role not being offensive, he has managed to score eight goals, all while delivering impressive defensive work. Nonetheless, his potential departure from the Blues could jeopardize his starring role.

Following Neymar and Ousmane Dembele’s footsteps: PSG strikes again with shock $7m deal snatching Barcelona’s 18-year-old next gem as history repeats itself

see also

Following Neymar and Ousmane Dembele’s footsteps: PSG strikes again with shock $7m deal snatching Barcelona’s 18-year-old next gem as history repeats itself

Unlike Chelsea, PSG boast key stars like Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, and Vitinha who dominate the midfield. A similar situation unfolds at Real Madrid, where Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Aurelien Tchouameni lead the charge, creating intense competition for Enzo. It doesn’t mean Fernandes cannot leave, but he would certainly need to fight for his spot against top-class players, potentially having less playing time than he enjoys in the English side.

