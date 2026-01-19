Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate and rising prospect reportedly draws Bayern Munich interest

Argentina remain one of the strongest national teams in world soccer, and with the 2026 winter transfer window now open, top European clubs are actively exploring options to strengthen their squads. Bayern Munich are among them, with reports indicating the Bundesliga giants are tracking one of the young prospects currently part of Lionel Messi’s Argentina setup.

According to Argentine journalist Augusto César of ESPN, Bayern Munich have set their sights on Valentín Barco. The Argentine left back, who has transitioned into a midfield role, is enjoying a breakthrough season at Racing Strasbourg, drawing attention not only from Argentina’s coaching staff but now from one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Back in October 2025, German outlet TZ also reported that several Bayern scouts had been attending Strasbourg matches to closely monitor Barco’s development. Now established as a key figure in one of Ligue 1’s most dynamic teams, Bayern are believed to be considering a move as part of a long-term plan to secure his future in Germany.

Barco arrived in Europe at age 19 after Brighton & Hove Albion paid €9.15 million to sign him from Boca Juniors in January 2024. With limited opportunities under Roberto De Zerbi, the Argentine was loaned to Sevilla, where he made just nine appearances before returning to England and then moving again on loan, this time to Strasbourg.

Valentin Barco playing at Brighton.

Following a strong loan spell, Strasbourg triggered Barco’s €10 million release clause and signed him to a contract through 2029. Since then, he has reshaped his game from a traditional left-sided role into a double-pivot midfielder, using his technical quality, tactical intelligence, and physical range to cover large areas of the pitch. With a Transfermarkt valuation of €25 million, Strasbourg would likely demand a significantly higher fee, as Bayern look to make Barco the fourth different European league of his young career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami start 2026 preparations: Why Lionel Messi faces the most important preseason of his career

Barco and a fight for a place at the 2026 World Cup

With eight assists across all competitions (four in Ligue 1 and four in the Coupe de France) Valentín Barco leads all Argentine players in assists during the 2025–26 season across Europe’s top five leagues. Despite that form, the midfielder has not logged any minutes with the senior national team since making his debut in March 2024 against El Salvador.

Barco was recalled during the November international window, when Argentina traveled to Angola to face the host nation, but he remained an unused substitute. While his club performances have continued to elevate his profile, breaking into Lionel Scaloni’s established midfield rotation remains a significant challenge.

If Bayern’s interest turns concrete, Barco would face stiff competition in Vincent Kompany’s system, battling for minutes alongside Aleksandar Pavlović, Leon Goretzka, and Joshua Kimmich. With Goretzka and Kimmich both dealing with recent fitness concerns, the opportunity is there, but at just 21 years old, Barco would also have to weigh whether limited playing time in Germany could complicate his push for a place in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Advertisement