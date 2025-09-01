Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Leagues Cup
Comments

Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players face bans after Leagues Cup final brawl

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The fallout comes as a major setback for Inter Miami and head coach Javier Mascherano, who may lose two of their most experienced leaders.
© Alika Jenner/Getty ImagesThe fallout comes as a major setback for Inter Miami and head coach Javier Mascherano, who may lose two of their most experienced leaders.

The 2025 Leagues Cup Final at Lumen Field should have been remembered for the Seattle Sounders’ dominant 3-0 victory over Inter Miami. Instead, the spotlight quickly shifted to the chaotic scenes after the final whistle, with multiple Miami players involved in confrontations that are now under review by tournament officials.

Broadcast footage showed Luis Suárez spitting toward a member of the Seattle staff, an incident that immediately went viral across social media. Moments later, veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets was caught throwing a punch at Obed Vargas, the young Mexican-American midfielder who had been one of Seattle’s standout players on the night.

According to reports from U.S. and international media outlets, including Diario AS, Suárez could face a suspension of one to three matches for violating principles of fair play and sportsmanship. His act of spitting is classified as a serious offense under tournament regulations.

Busquets, meanwhile, could be subject to an even harsher punishment. Citing the Leagues Cup disciplinary code, reports note that “in the event of initiating or participating in a mass confrontation, the sanction can extend up to six matches.” As a result, the Spanish legend risks missing a significant portion of the next phase of Miami’s season.

A blow for Mascherano’s Miami project

For Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano, the fallout comes at the worst possible time. After falling short in their bid to secure a second Leagues Cup title, the team now risks losing two of its most experienced and influential figures.

Advertisement
Seattle Sounders coach aims strong words at Lionel Messi after Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup final defeat

see also

Seattle Sounders coach aims strong words at Lionel Messi after Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup final defeat

Both Suárez and Busquets were brought in to complement Lionel Messi and provide leadership on and off the field. Their potential absences could disrupt Miami’s chemistry as the club turns its focus back to the MLS regular season and the U.S. Open Cup.

What comes next

Leagues Cup organizers are expected to announce disciplinary decisions in the coming days. While Miami fans anxiously await the verdict, the broader question is whether these punishments will mark a turning point in how the competition handles violent or unsporting conduct.

For now, Inter Miami’s loss in the final is compounded by the looming suspensions of two global stars—leaving the club facing not just disappointment, but possible instability in the weeks ahead.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi sends key message to Inter Miami after Leagues Cup final defeat vs. Seattle Sounders

Lionel Messi sends key message to Inter Miami after Leagues Cup final defeat vs. Seattle Sounders

After the 3-0 defeat in the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders, Lionel Messi broke the silence and delivered a key message to inter Miami.

Seattle Sounders coach aims strong words at Lionel Messi after Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup final defeat

Seattle Sounders coach aims strong words at Lionel Messi after Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup final defeat

Brian Schmetzer has become a true Seattle icon, leading the Sounders to another historic triumph with the 2025 Leagues Cup title.

Seattle Sounders thrash Inter Miami 3-0 in Leagues Cup final: Is this Lionel Messi’s toughest loss in a final?

Seattle Sounders thrash Inter Miami 3-0 in Leagues Cup final: Is this Lionel Messi’s toughest loss in a final?

After Inter Miami suffered a trashing 3-0 defeat in the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Soudners, questions rose whether this was the worst loss Lionel Messi suffered in a final.

Lionel Messi loses key Inter Miami teammate after Leagues Cup final loss

Lionel Messi loses key Inter Miami teammate after Leagues Cup final loss

Inter Miami remains sixth in the Eastern Conference with nine MLS matches left before the playoffs, where Messi will aim to bounce back from the devastating final.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo