Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players face bans after Leagues Cup final brawl

The 2025 Leagues Cup Final at Lumen Field should have been remembered for the Seattle Sounders’ dominant 3-0 victory over Inter Miami. Instead, the spotlight quickly shifted to the chaotic scenes after the final whistle, with multiple Miami players involved in confrontations that are now under review by tournament officials.

Broadcast footage showed Luis Suárez spitting toward a member of the Seattle staff, an incident that immediately went viral across social media. Moments later, veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets was caught throwing a punch at Obed Vargas, the young Mexican-American midfielder who had been one of Seattle’s standout players on the night.

According to reports from U.S. and international media outlets, including Diario AS, Suárez could face a suspension of one to three matches for violating principles of fair play and sportsmanship. His act of spitting is classified as a serious offense under tournament regulations.

Busquets, meanwhile, could be subject to an even harsher punishment. Citing the Leagues Cup disciplinary code, reports note that “in the event of initiating or participating in a mass confrontation, the sanction can extend up to six matches.” As a result, the Spanish legend risks missing a significant portion of the next phase of Miami’s season.

A blow for Mascherano’s Miami project

For Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano, the fallout comes at the worst possible time. After falling short in their bid to secure a second Leagues Cup title, the team now risks losing two of its most experienced and influential figures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Seattle Sounders coach aims strong words at Lionel Messi after Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup final defeat

Both Suárez and Busquets were brought in to complement Lionel Messi and provide leadership on and off the field. Their potential absences could disrupt Miami’s chemistry as the club turns its focus back to the MLS regular season and the U.S. Open Cup.

What comes next

Leagues Cup organizers are expected to announce disciplinary decisions in the coming days. While Miami fans anxiously await the verdict, the broader question is whether these punishments will mark a turning point in how the competition handles violent or unsporting conduct.

For now, Inter Miami’s loss in the final is compounded by the looming suspensions of two global stars—leaving the club facing not just disappointment, but possible instability in the weeks ahead.

Advertisement