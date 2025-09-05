Inter Miami stars Suarez, Busquets handed heavy suspensions after Leagues Cup final brawl vs Seattle Sounders

This past weekend, Inter Miami lost 3-0 to Seattle Sounders FC in the Leagues Cup final—a major setback in the club’s season ambitions. After the final whistle, heated clashes broke out between players and staff members from both teams, including Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets. Disciplinary action has now been announced.

“Following the conclusion of the match, Inter Miami CF player Luis Suarez was reported by the Match Officials for spitting at a Seattle Sounders coaching staff member,” reads a statement from the tournament organization. “In accordance with Article 4.2.C of the Leagues Cup 2025 Competition Regulations, the Disciplinary Committee has issued a six-match suspension to Suarez.”

It’s important to note that this suspension applies only to Leagues Cup matches, not Major League Soccer, meaning it will not take immediate effect. Suarez will be sidelined for the entire next edition of the Leagues Cup—assuming the current format of six total matches, including the final, remains in place.

Suarez had posted a message of remorse on social media, stating: “I want to apologize for my behavior at the end of the game… I was wrong and I sincerely regret it.” At the same time, the Herons also released a statement condemning the acts of violence and assuring: “We are working closely with Leagues Cup and MLS officials to ensure the situation is addressed appropriately.”

Additional Leagues Cup suspensions

While Luis Suarez was at the center of attention following Sunday’s incident, he wasn’t the only player sanctioned. In fact, two other Inter Miami players have also received suspensions to be served during the 2026 edition of the Leagues Cup.

Sergio Busquets received a less severe—but still notable—penalty. The Spanish midfielder will miss the first two matches of next year’s tournament for violent conduct after assaulting Seattle Sounders’ Obed Vargas.

The third Inter Miami player punished is Tomas Aviles. The Argentine defender was seen participating in the post-match scuffle and will be suspended for three matches. Finally, Seattle assistant coach Steven Lenhart has also received a heavy sanction: five games.

Could Inter Miami face further sanctions?

The fact that Suarez, Busquets, and Aviles won’t have to serve their suspensions during MLS matches is a significant advantage, especially given the critical stage of the season. However, that doesn’t mean the league can’t impose additional penalties—though no official announcements have been made yet.

In fact, there’s a precedent from 2019 that could serve as a reference in Inter Miami’s case. That year, Real Salt Lake lost a match to Tigres in which head coach Mike Petke had an inappropriate outburst directed at the officials. He was initially handed a three-game suspension in Leagues Cup, which was later followed by an additional ban and fine issued by MLS.