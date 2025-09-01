Trending topics:
Seattle Sounders coach aims strong words at Lionel Messi after Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup final defeat

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, the Sounders proved that collective strength and tactical discipline can overcome superstar talent.
For over a decade, Brian Schmetzer has been the face of the Seattle Sounders, a coach who has turned consistency into greatness. Since taking charge in 2016, Schmetzer has guided his hometown club to multiple titles, and on Sunday, August 31, he added another as Seattle defeated Lionel Messi´s Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup Final at Lumen Field.

Schmetzer’s reign now spans 11 years, during which he has become more than just a coach—he is a living legend in Seattle. With trophies in MLS, Concacaf, and now the Leagues Cup, his résumé reflects a dynasty built on teamwork, resilience, and a clear identity.

What made this triumph even sweeter was the opponent: a star-studded Inter Miami side led by Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. Schmetzer acknowledged Messi’s brilliance, calling him a “superstar” who still has unmatched quality even at this stage of his career. But for one night in Seattle, the Sounders’ collective effort outshone individual stardom.

“We may not have the most famous names in world soccer,” Schmetzer emphasized, “but our group is talented and disciplined. That unity was our advantage.”

Seattle’s structure and intelligence on the field proved decisive, neutralizing Miami’s moments of flair and securing a victory that reinforced the Sounders’ place among MLS’s elite.

Seattle Sounders thrash Inter Miami 3-0 in Leagues Cup final: Is this Lionel Messi’s toughest loss in a final?

A chaotic ending overshadows the match

Unfortunately, the final whistle was followed by an ugly scene. Punches, heated arguments, and even spitting incidents erupted between players, momentarily overshadowing what had been a thrilling contest.

Schmetzer expressed disappointment afterward: “Unfortunately, those incidents take attention away from what was truly a great performance by the Seattle Sounders. The scoreline tells the real story of this match, not what happened after.”

Schmetzer’s Impressive Record

The numbers behind Schmetzer’s era highlight his impact:

  • Matches coached: 364
  • Wins: 171
  • Draws: 79
  • Losses: 114
  • Goals for: 612
  • Goals against: 473
  • Goal difference: +139
His silverware cabinet is even more impressive: three conference championships, two MLS Cups (2016, 2019), one Concacaf Champions Cup, and now a Leagues Cup title.

