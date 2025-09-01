Lionel Messi sends key message to Inter Miami after Leagues Cup final defeat vs. Seattle Sounders

Lionel Messi suffered another tough defeat in a final, this time in the 2025 Leagues Cup, as Seattle Sounders thrashed Inter Miami 3-0 at a packed Lumen Field. One day after the loss, the Argentine superstar broke his silence and issued an important message to the Herons ahead of the rest of the season.

Inter Miami entered Sunday’s final hoping to claim their first trophy of 2025 and the third in club history. However, the game didn’t go as planned. Messi and Tadeo Allende missed several clear chances, while Seattle proved more clinical and efficient, ultimately securing the victory. The match also included an incident involving Luis Suarez and a member of the staff, adding tension to the final.

Messi refrained from speaking to the media after the game, but on Monday he shared a message on social media. “We competed all the way to the final, but this time it didn’t happen for us… We’ll take the positives and keep learning as we work toward our goals for this season.” the Argentine wrote.

Alongside teammate Rodrigo De Paul, Messi has now returned to Argentina for international duty in the final CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador. Despite the disappointment in Seattle, the Argentine legend remains optimistic about finishing 2025 strongly with Inter Miami.

What’s left for Inter Miami?

So far in the 2025 season, Inter Miami have fallen short in claiming a trophy, first losing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals against Vancouver Whitecaps, and now in the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders. However, there are still opportunities for Lionel Messi to avoid a trophyless season.

The first target is the Supporters’ Shield, which they won in 2024. Due to Inter Miami’s participation in multiple international competitions, including the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, several MLS games were postponed. The Herons are currently 9th in the overall standings with 46 points from 25 games, while Philadelphia Union lead with 57 points in 29 matches. With a strong finish, Miami could still close the gap and contend for the top of the league.

The final trophy at stake is, of course, the MLS Cup. In the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami currently sit in 6th place and are likely to qualify for the playoffs unless they endure a severe run of poor results. Without an international trophy but already qualified for the next edition of the Champions Cup, Messi and his teammates will now focus on securing domestic success.