As AC Milan prepares for their opening Serie A fixture against Torino, much attention has centered on an injury to Christian Pulisic. The American star undoubtedly had a standout debut season with the Rossoneri. However, his absence from the recent Silvio Berlusconi Trophy match against Monza raised concerns among fans. The key question now is whether Pulisic will be fit and ready to contribute in Milan’s first competitive match of the season.

Christian Pulisic joined AC Milan last season and quickly became a pivotal player for the team. The 25-year-old forward enjoyed his most productive season to date, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions. His performances were instrumental in helping the Serie A giants secure key victories. His ability to both create and finish chances made him a crucial asset to the squad. As Milan embarks on a new campaign, Pulisic will likely play a central role in new coach Paulo Fonseca’s plans.

Since Paulo Fonseca joined Milan, there have been significant changes in strategy, most notably regarding the potential role of Pulisic. The Portuguese frequently used Pulisic as an attacking midfielder throughout preseason. This position gave him greater flexibility to express himself creatively. This shift could see Pulisic take on a more playmaker-oriented role, orchestrating attacks and linking up with the forward line. His performances in this position during pre-season have been promising, suggesting that he could excel in this new role.

Alternatively, the USMNT star could continue in the right-wing position where he thrived last season. His versatility offers Fonseca several options, making Pulisic a key figure in Milan’s attacking setup. With Samuel Chukwueze also impressing during preseason, the competition for places in the attacking lineup is fierce. However, Pulisic’s proven track record ensures that he remains a vital part of the team.

Why did Pulisic miss recent friendly?

Pulisic’s absence from the Trofeo Berlusconi against Monza was due to a minor ankle injury sustained during training. The decision to rest him was made as a precaution to avoid aggravating the injury ahead of the season opener. Sky Italia reports that to guarantee a complete recovery, the player has been practicing independently of the team. Given the next difficult Serie A and Champions League seasons, it is crucial to have the American completely fit. This careful approach helps to emphasize that.

Despite missing the final preseason friendly, there is optimism within the Milan camp that Pulisic will be ready to start against Torino on Saturday. Coach Paulo Fonseca has expressed confidence in Pulisic’s recovery, indicating that the player is likely to feature in the match. “We are hopeful that Christian will be ready for the weekend,” Fonseca hinted, emphasizing the importance of starting the season with a full-strength squad.

Will Pulisic recover from injury before Milan faces Torino?

The latest reports indicate that Pulisic has returned to full training with the squad, alleviating concerns about his availability for the match against Torino. His return to training suggests that the injury was indeed minor, and the precautionary measures taken have paid off.

“Christian is back with the team and looking sharp,” a source from within the club revealed, signaling that the American is ready to pick up where he left off last season.

Knowing that Pulisic will be available to play as Milan prepare for the new season is certainly a huge relief. His ability to influence games, whether as a playmaker or winger, will be crucial as Milan aims to challenge for both domestic and European honors. The decision to rest him against Monza appears to have been a wise one, ensuring that Pulisic is in the best possible shape to make an impact in the season opener.

PHOTOS: IMAGO