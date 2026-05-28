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Gianluca Prestianni reportedly ruled out of Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster after suspension controversy involving Vinicius Junior

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Gianluca Prestianni of SL Benfica.
© Aitor Alcalde & Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Gianluca Prestianni of SL Benfica.

With Lionel Scaloni yet to announce the final 26-man roster, Gianluca Prestianni had been considered one of the leading candidates to represent Argentina in the attacking positions at the 2026 World Cup. However, the suspension he received following his controversy with Vinicius Junior has reportedly become the decisive factor in his exclusion from the final list.

During the first leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League playoff round in February, Vinicius Junior accused Prestianni of racial abuse in a confrontation that caused significant controversy throughout the week. Because the Argentine forward had covered his mouth during the alleged exchange, UEFA did not charge him with racial abuse but instead sanctioned him for “homophobic conduct,” handing him a six-match ban.

With Benfica subsequently eliminated from the Champions League, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee determined that the suspension would carry worldwide effect, in line with the governing body’s rules. That ruling meant that if called up, Prestianni would have been required to serve the remainder of his suspension during the 2026 World Cup while representing Argentina.

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Facing that complication, according to Bolavip Argentina, Scaloni and the Argentina coaching staff made the decision to leave Prestianni off the World Cup roster. The outlet confirmed that the suspension stemming from the Vinicius Junior incident was the primary reason behind the call.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica and Arda Guler of Real Madrid.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica and Arda Guler of Real Madrid.

The Argentine Football Association had already attempted to reduce the suspension through an appeal, but that effort was rejected. With time now having run out to file an injunction that would have allowed Prestianni to serve the ban after the tournament, the decision to exclude him was made final.

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Vinicius Junior names top five candidates for 2026 World Cup including Ronaldo’s Portugal and Messi’s Argentina

Prestianni had established himself as a regular presence in Scaloni’s recent Argentina squads, earning a profile somewhat reminiscent of the role Angel Di Maria had played before his international retirement. Now, at just 20 years old, the young winger will not only miss the World Cup but will also be remembered as the player whose controversy helped prompt FIFA’s new rule making it a red card offense to cover one’s mouth during a confrontation with an opponent.

Who stands to benefit from Prestianni’s absence

Prestianni had been included in Scaloni’s 55-man preliminary list and was widely expected to make the final cut, particularly after reports indicated that Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid had been dropped from contention. His removal has opened the door for other players to claim a spot.

According to Argentina insider Gaston Edul, Giovani Lo Celso and Valentin Barco are now expected to be included in the final World Cup roster. While both offer different profiles from Prestianni, neither had been consistent fixtures in the recent Argentina setup, Lo Celso due to recurring fitness and injury issues and Barco following his recent emergence in European soccer, making their inclusions a notable shift.

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Emi Buendia of Aston Villa celebrates winning the UEFA Europa League.

Emi Buendia of Aston Villa celebrates winning the UEFA Europa League.

On the more offensively minded front, the player who stands to gain the most from Prestianni’s absence is Emiliano Buendia. The Aston Villa midfielder closed out the 2025-26 season in excellent form, contributing to the club’s UEFA Europa League triumph, and his ability to operate across both attacking flanks has significantly strengthened his case for a place in Scaloni’s final squad.

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