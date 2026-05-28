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Julián Álvarez moves near Barcelona as Atlético Madrid will reportedly receive a €90M offer

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid looks on.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid looks on.

Julián Álvarez’ future has been one of the most controversial topics of the 2025–26 season. After two years at Atlético Madrid, he is reportedly pushing to leave the team in the summer of 2026, seeking a winning project. In response, FC Barcelona set their sights on the Argentine striker, negotiating for his signing for quite some time. Following this, they have reportedly decided to send a formal €90M offer to the Colchoneros.

According to Carlos Monfort via Diario Sport, the Blaugranas have decided to soon send a formal offer of €90M plus bonuses, which could rise to €100M. Julián Álvarez has reportedly communicated to Atlético Madrid his desire to play under Hansi Flick, making it clear that it is his priority. Despite this, the Colchoneros are not open to accepting such an offer, which is why FC Barcelona are willing to go as high as €120M between fixed fees and variables.

With the alleged poor relationship between the sporting directors, Juanma López will be in charge of representing Atlético Madrid and Barcelona as an intermediary to unlock negotiations. In addition, Deco, sporting director of the Blaugranas, already met with the intermediary and Julián’s agent for around four hours, signaling a huge move to secure the signing in the upcoming weeks, reports Adrián Sánchez via MásQuePelotas.

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Although Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also pursuing Julián Álvarez, the Blaugranas have the major advantage that the Argentine striker is determined to play for the team no matter what. However, the English side and the French side can offer a €150M transfer fee, something that could strengthen their position. Because of this, the 26-year-old striker may not arrive at Barcelona as quickly as Anthony Gordon, as difficult negotiations are expected.

Atlético Madrid star Julián Álvarez

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid looks dejected.

Julián Álvarez could be Barcelona’s last attacking reinforcement

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Barcelona suffered a highly noticeable offensive decline. With the team heavily dependent on Raphinha, his injury had a major impact, as it halted the team’s attacking progression. In addition, Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski experienced a drop in form, leaving the team short on goals. Following the arrival of Anthony Gordon, the Blaugranas could turn their attention to Julián Álvarez as their final attacking reinforcement.

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Julián Álvarez nears Barcelona deal: The reported reasons why the Argentine wants to leave Atlético Madrid

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Julián Álvarez nears Barcelona deal: The reported reasons why the Argentine wants to leave Atlético Madrid

With the arrival of Anthony Gordon nearly secured, Marcus Rashford could move further away from a permanent transfer, with his only hope resting on another loan spell. Following this, the Blaugranas could focus their efforts on Julián Álvarez, as he is considered an ideal fit. Given the difficult negotiations, they could focus solely on his arrival in the offense, leaving room for possible reinforcements in defense or even a backup goalkeeper.

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