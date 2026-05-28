Julián Álvarez nears Barcelona deal: The reported reasons why the Argentine wants to leave Atlético Madrid

Barcelona is on the precipice of securing a marquee transfer for Julián Álvarez, a player the Catalan giants have aggressively pursued for over a year. The Argentine forward has reportedly made the definitive decision to cut his time short at Atlético Madrid after a two-year stint, despite being under a lucrative contract that runs through June 2030.

What originally looked like the foundation for a legendary partnership between Álvarez and Los Colchoneros is unraveling at stunning speed. A cocktail of intense transfer speculation and controversial management decisions from the board has permanently fractured a relationship that is now set to dissolve years ahead of schedule.

According to prominent Spanish journalist Rubén Uría, Álvarez and his agent, Fernando Hidalgo, held a pivotal meeting in February with Atlético Madrid majority owner Miguel Ángel Gil Marín. During the discussion, club hierarchy explicitly informed the Argentine that if he intended to force a move to Barcelona, they would accept it, though they preferred he stay.

However, what deeply alienated the World Cup-winning forward and his inner circle was the immediate leaking of that private conversation to the Spanish media. The strategic leak subjected Álvarez to intense backlash from the Atlético fan base and left him facing uncomfortable, unrelenting questions during every public media appearance.

Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring a goal for Atletico de Madrid. (Getty Images)

Further complicating the matter is a broken financial promise. The Atlético Madrid board had previously pledged a significant salary increase to Álvarez that never materialized. While the club recently attempted to smooth things over by offering an improved contract extension through 2031, Álvarez flatly rejected the proposal. His focus is now entirely fixed on leaving the Metropolitano, with the Camp Nou established as his preferred destination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Dusan Vlahovic reportedly nears Chelsea move after Xabi Alonso’s request amid Joao Pedro links with Barcelona

Who could replace Julián Álvarez?

With Álvarez’s departure practically a formality, Atlético Madrid is wasting no time drawing up plans to reshape its frontline. Alexander Sorloth is internally viewed as the immediate replacement, but the Norwegian striker’s own future remains highly volatile. According to reporting from Mundo Deportivo, Sorloth is a top target for a host of European suitors, including Everton, Fenerbahce, Juventus, and AC Milan.

If both marquee forwards are sold, the cash windfall would provide Diego Simeone with an enormous war chest to land a truly world-class No. 9. Topping that wishlist is Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martínez, a long-standing dream signing for the Atlético board, as confirmed by Spanish insider Miguel Ángel Méndez of RNE Deportes.

While pryingly loosening Martínez away from the reigning Serie A champions will be an incredibly complex operation, an undeniable astronomical offer could unlock negotiations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To supplement the attack, Atlético is also actively monitoring Paris Saint-Germain duo Kang-In Lee and Goncalo Ramos, both of whom have struggled to secure consistent starting roles under Luis Enrique and could be available on favorable terms.