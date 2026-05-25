AC Milan prepare major shakeup after Massimiliano Allegri exit, Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly set for bigger role

AC Milan have missed out on a place in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League, capping off a disappointing season. As a result, the club are preparing for a major overhaul of the sporting project. After failing to meet the season’s objectives, Massimiliano Allegri has been dismissed alongside other key figures within the club’s structure. In response, Zlatan Ibrahimović is reportedly poised to take on a more prominent role with the Rossoneri.

The Rossoneri have decided to part ways with Massimiliano Allegri, as the team’s performances have failed to meet the standards of the sporting project. Alongside him, Igli Tare, Giorgio Furlani, and Geoffrey Moncada have been dismissed with immediate effect as an emergency measure following the club’s failure to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League. In response, AC Milan are now preparing for a major overhaul ahead of the 2026–27 season.

“After the disappointment of last season, the mandate defined by the Club’s ownership was clear: to return to the Champions League… The time has come for change and a profound reorganization of the Club’s sporting structure. Effective immediately, the careers of CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare, head coach Massimiliano Allegri, and technical director Geoffrey Moncada at AC Milan have come to an end,” posted AC Milan on their website.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Massimo Calvelli will be tasked with finding AC Milan’s new CEO, while Ibrahimović will be responsible for deciding who becomes the next sporting director and next head coach. With this change, the Swedish executive is set to take on a far more influential role, emerging as the leader of the Rossoneri’s long-term sporting vision and placing the development of young players at the center of the strategy, as he has stated on several occasions.

AC Milan Senior Advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks on before the Serie A match.

AC Milan shake-up sparks doubt over Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic

Throughout the 2025–26 season, the Rossoneri appeared to have Christian Pulisic’s continuity firmly planned, while Rafael Leão seemed destined to leave in the summer of 2026. However, the departures of Igli Tare and Massimiliano Allegri have put all major decisions on hold. As a result, Zlatan Ibrahimović’s choices regarding the new sporting director and head coach will shape the futures of both the Portuguese star and the USMNT standout.

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see also Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan miss Champions League qualification: Updated 2025–26 Serie A standings after final round

While Ibrahimović reportedly wants both Pulisic and Leão to remain at the club, either player could still be sold to generate funds. In addition, the USMNT star could be motivated to leave due to their absence from the UEFA Champions League, a move that could provide the Rossoneri with key financial resources. Nevertheless, they may define the new leaders of the sporting project before the 2026 World Cup, decisions that could ultimately shape the futures of both stars.