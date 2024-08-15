TalkSPORT contributor Simon Jordan has once again fired shots at American soccer. Once the owner of Crystal Palace, the businessman has since become known for his outspoken takes on the sport. Jordan’s role on the radio station is as the co-presenter of the weekday program White and Jordan alongside Jim White.

While he typically has lots of opinions on a plethora of topics, Jordan has recently targeted Major League Soccer multiple times. During a broadcast in July, the former failed team owner discussed a recent trip to the States to watch a matchup between Inter Miami and St. Louis City. Jordan labeled the standard of MLS as “bloody awful” and “abject.”

The radio host continued his rant towards the North American division on Thursday. Jordan claimed that the top MLS club would not be able to compete in England’s League One. “I’ve been in the US, watching American [soccer] and watching the evolution of the MLS,” said Jordan. “I still think it’s absolutely miles off in terms of quality, but I’ve seen the ambition over there.

“There’s a real appetite now for their version of soccer. The league is better. They’re more competitive but the standard is still miles off. I don’t care whether it offends people in MLS because I’ve told them that to their face. Their best team wouldn’t compete with a League One side.”

Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith similarly mentioned the comparison of MLS to lower-league English soccer recently (see video below).

Jordan claims Pochettino picked the USMNT due to the 2026 World Cup

Along with taking a shot at MLS, Jordan also asserted that Mauricio Pochettino is essentially only taking the USMNT job because of the 2026 World Cup. The massive tournament is set to be hosted by the three big North American nations. Pochettino agreed to become the next USMNT manager on Thursday.

“I don’t think Mauricio Pochettino would be taking this job if the next World Cup wasn’t in America,” continued Jordan. “So, the opportunity and landscape of American [soccer] is significant. And the investment that goes in there and the monies that will be generated in the ensuing years is there to be had.”

The radio host did, however, applaud U.S. Soccer for being able to grab one of their top targets. “On paper, it’s a coup for the Americans for the fact that he’s managed Premier League football clubs,” Jordan admitted.

“He’s been considered in the mix of potentially managing Manchester United. The reputation that precedes him. That comes with the fact that people believe in him to be a top-class coach. This is a guy that is recognized on a global level as a football manager who people will know.”

USMNT fans likely won’t care about Jordan’s Pochettino remarks

The comments by the radio host regarding the MLS could create a bit of a debate.

Fans will brush off Jordan’s initial claims about Pochettino only taking the USMNT job due to the upcoming World Cup. American soccer supporters just wanted a top coach. They most likely do not care why Pochettino specifically agreed to join the team.

