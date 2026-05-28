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Casemiro highlights Neymar Jr.’s importance to Brazil ahead of the 2026 World Cup amid grade 2 calf injury

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Neymar and Casemiro of Brazil
© Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesNeymar and Casemiro of Brazil

Neymar Jr. seemed to be a lock for Brazil after being called back by Carlo Ancelotti for the 2026 World Cup. However, he has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 calf injury, raising serious doubts about his presence. In the midst of this, Casemiro decided to praise the 34-year-old star, highlighting his importance within the squad and making clear his support amid the numerous criticisms regarding his physical condition.

“Neymar is an experienced player… He’s a player who’s been through countless things in soccer, so without a doubt he can bring a lot of experience… I think without a doubt the experience he has from playing and going to his 4th World Cup is important. We know that important players create that mix between young players and experienced players, and I think it’s very important to win titles,” Casemiro said in press conference.

After learning the severity of his injury, many fans are already calling for Neymar to be left out, as he will not be available for the debut against Morocco. However, Ge.globo reports that the 34-year-old star will remain with Brazil, as there is hope that he could debut against Haiti, since his recovery could be accelerated to just two weeks. With this in mind, Casemiro’s support reflects the opinion of Brazil’s staff: His experience could be a difference-maker.

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Brazil have a fairly young roster, with young attackers who have little experience in World Cups. Because of this, Carlo Ancelotti could use Neymar’s experience to boost the collective performance. In addition, he has proven to be one of the best creative players in the world, offering a difference-maker profile compared to Matheus Cunha or Lucas Paquetá, which could give him a greater impact.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.

Neymar Jr. set for last World Cup with Brazil in 2026

Throughout his professional career, Neymar has proven to be a difference-maker with Brazil national football team. Scoring 77 goals, he become the national team’s all-time top scorer, surpassing Pelé. In addition, he has managed to leave a major impact at the World Cup, scoring 8 goals in 13 matches. With this in mind, the 34-year-old veteran is aiming for a dream ‘last dance’ at the World Cup with Brazil.

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Neymar Jr. suffers Grade 2 calf injury with Brazil, missing the friendly games ahead the 2026 World Cup

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Neymar Jr. suffers Grade 2 calf injury with Brazil, missing the friendly games ahead the 2026 World Cup

Without winning a Copa América or a World Cup, Neymar’s legacy with Brazil is often overlooked, ignoring his major historical impact. Because of this, the 34-year-old star is aiming to be the veteran leader in pursuit of winning the 2026 edition. If he manages to achieve it, he could retire as a true legend on the level of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazário, or Romário, as he would win the long-awaited title that they have not secured in years.

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