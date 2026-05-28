Neymar Jr. suffers Grade 2 calf injury with Brazil, missing the friendly games ahead the 2026 World Cup

Neymar Jr. missed the last matches with Santos FC due to a supposed edema in his right calf. As it was considered a minor injury, Brazil called him up for the 2026 World Cup, hoping for him to return to full fitness. However, the 34-year-old star has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 calf injury, more serious than expected. Following this, he will officially miss the national team’s friendlies, emerging doubts on his presence in the anticipated tournament.

According to the doctor of the Brazilian national team, Rodrigo Lasmar, after performing an MRI scan on Neymar Jr., it revealed a Grade 2 calf injury, not just an edema as Santos FC had reported. Following this, the 34-year-old star will undergo a recovery process of approximately two to three weeks, meaning he will miss the friendlies against Panama and Egypt, arriving with very little margin for the 2026 World Cup.

Not only will he miss Brazil’s friendlies, but he would also miss the first two matches of the 2026 World Cup. Facing Morocco on June 13 and Haiti on June 19, the veteran would be arriving just in time to face Scotland on June 24. Based on his recovery, head coach Carlo Ancelotti could make the decision to remove Neymar Jr. from the final squad, as he may not be at full fitness for the opening match.

Ahead of the World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he would only count on players at full fitness, even praising Neymar before knowing the extent of his injury. Unable to rely on him for the debut against Morocco, the head coach could decide not to include the 34-year-old veteran, as there are no certainties regarding his physical condition. However, both parties could make a decision after the friendlies, depending on the progress of his recovery.

Neymar of Brazil is consoled by Thiago Silva.

Santos FC denies any errors in the diagnosis of Neymar Jr.’s injury

Following the diagnosis of Neymar’s Grade 2 calf injury, Brazil fans have heavily criticized Santos FC. As a result, they accuse the club of making mistakes and/or hiding the true physical condition of the 34-year-old star, raising doubts about his presence at the 2026 World Cup. However, Santos FC have released a statement on the matter to the Brazilian press.

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see also ‘What problem?’: Neymar dismisses injury worries 17 days before Brazil’s World Cup opener

“Absolutely all the examinations performed on Neymar Jr. were shared with the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) up to the 18th, the date of the call-up… The two-week deadline is counted from the 17th and ends this Sunday (31) so that the player would be fit to return to activities… The Brazilian national team’s physiotherapy team is also composed of professionals from Santos FC who have been following Neymar Jr. for more than 10 years,” Santos FC revels to Ge.Globo.

With Santos FC’s statement, Neymar could be ready to play against Morocco at the start of the 2026 World Cup, as he would complete the expected two-week recovery period. In addition, the club is working in collaboration with the Brazilian Football Confederation on his recovery, insisting that there is optimism regarding his physical condition, practically ruling out the possibility of him missing the first two matches of the World Cup.

Joao Pedro may emerge as Neymar’s replacement for 2026 World Cup

João Pedro managed to become one of Carlo Ancelotti’s regulars with Brazil. As the usual centre-forward during the qualifiers and friendlies, he seemed to have his place secured for the 2026 World Cup. However, the emergence of Neymar took his spot in the roster, becoming a major disappointment. Despite this, the Grade 2 calf injury could leave the 34-year-old star out of the squad, reopening the door for the return of the Chelsea star.

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In the event that Neymar does not make a quick recovery from his injury, Ancelotti could decide to leave him out of the squad. In that case, João Pedro would be the leading candidate to replace the veteran, as he can play not only as a striker, but also as a winger or attacking midfielder. In addition, he is coming off an impressive spell in the Premier League, meaning Carlo could make him the main candidate to be added to the squad.