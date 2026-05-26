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Report: Rafael Leão may leave, while Christian Pulisic stays in AC Milan revamp led by Zlatan Ibrahimović

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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AC Milan stars Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesAC Milan stars Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic.

AC Milan started the 2025–26 season in great form, but suffered a drop in performances that left them out of the UEFA Champions League. Following this, Massimiliano Allegri and other key figures were dismissed, causing a revolution within the team. Far from ending there, Zlatan Ibrahimović appears set to make changes to the roster, reportedly leaving Rafael Leão out of the team, while Christian Pulisic would continue with the Rossoneri.

According to Pietro Mazzara, via MilanNews.it, Gerry Cardinale and Zlatan Ibrahimović reportedly believe that Rafael Leão’s time at AC Milan has reached its end. With this in mind, they are open to letting him leave, valuing him at around €40 million. With only two years remaining on his contract and a strained relationship with the fanbase, both sides could look to secure a swift exit before the situation becomes more complicated in 2027.

Unlike the Portuguese winger, Christian Pulisic appears increasingly likely to remain with AC Milan. As per multiple Italian outlets reports, Gerry Cardinale is keen for the USMNT star to continue at the club despite a dip in form during the second half of the season. They reportedly value his adaptability and ability to fit into different tactical systems, viewing him as an important piece of the project. As a result, a contract renewal may reportedly take place in the near future.

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Despite Zlatan Ibrahimović appearing to have a very clear vision for AC Milan’s sporting project, he may avoid making immediate decisions. With they still needing to appoint both a sporting director and a head coach, Pulisic and Leão’s futures could be shaped once the club’s staff structure is fully in place. In addition, strong performances from either player at the 2026 World Cup may attract renewed interest from several European clubs.

pulisic leao

Rafael Leao of AC Milan interacts with Christian Pulisic

Iraola’s possible arrival would give Rafael Leão a boost at AC Milan

Looking ahead to next season, Zlatan Ibrahimović and AC Milan appear to be targeting Andoni Iraola as the next head coach. Set to leave AFC Bournemouth, the Spanish manager could prove to be an ideal appointment thanks to his dynamic playing style and ability to bring consistency to the team. In addition, Iraola could push for the continuity of Rafael Leão, potentially helping him rediscover his best form on the left wing.

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AC Milan prepare major shakeup after Massimiliano Allegri exit, Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly set for bigger role

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AC Milan prepare major shakeup after Massimiliano Allegri exit, Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly set for bigger role

Under Massimiliano Allegri, Rafael Leão did not have chances to shine as a left winger, as his formation only had two forwards. Nevertheless, Andoni Iraola always relied on two fast wingers in the Premier League, something he could repeat at AC Milan. Being one of the most skillful dribblers and differential players in the world, Rafael could be seen by Andoni as a key piece to boost the team’s offense.

Despite his possible continuity, AC Milan would have to negotiate a contract renewal, as they would seek to avoid him entering his final contract year in 2027. In case of not accepting a new contract, Rafael Leão could be sold without question, having several approaches from the Premier League, Galatasaray, and Fenerbahçe.

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