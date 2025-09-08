Ibrahimović’s gesture reportedly keeps Santiago Giménez in AC Milan plans

The future of Santiago “Chaquito” Giménez at AC Milan seemed uncertain just a few weeks ago. Rumors strongly suggested the Mexican striker was heading for a transfer to AS Roma, but a dramatic twist has kept him in Milan. The key factor? None other than Zlatan Ibrahimović, who played a decisive role in ensuring the young forward remained a Rossonero.

Ibrahimović, now serving as a senior advisor to Milan’s ownership, reportedly used his influence both inside and outside the club to secure Giménez’s continuity. According to European reports, Zlatan personally encouraged the 23-year-old to stay and fight for his place, while also convincing the Milan board and coach Massimiliano Allegri that the striker still had plenty to contribute.

Social media quickly erupted with praise for the Swedish legend. Mexican fans flooded timelines with messages like “Thank you, Zlatan” and “If he supports him, it must be for a reason.” For Giménez, the endorsement of one of the most iconic forwards of the modern era represents both a huge responsibility and a massive vote of confidence.

Giménez’s current numbers

Though not spectacular, Giménez’s stats at Milan show potential. Since joining from Feyenoord, he has scored six goals and provided four assists in 22 appearances. His performances have been solid but inconsistent, and many expect him to take a leap forward in the upcoming season—especially now that Ibrahimović has gone out of his way to support him.

Santiago Gimenez won the Nations League with Mexico this year by defeating the United States.

Competition for a starting role

The challenge for Giménez will be breaking into the starting XI. According to his father, Christian “Chaco” Giménez, the Mexican striker will compete primarily with Rafael Leão and Christopher Nkunku for a spot in Milan’s attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Repetitive flaw bites back: Milan fined as Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez’s side pays price for ignoring key Serie A regulation

“Santi told me, ‘It was so much work to get to Milan, and suddenly they tell me I won’t continue.’ He trusted the coach’s word, and after conversations, they decided he would stay,” Chaco revealed on Fox Sports.

The plan, as outlined, is for Milan to potentially play with two forwards—though not traditional No. 9s. This tactical flexibility could open the door for Giménez to earn valuable minutes and stake his claim as a starter.

With Zlatan Ibrahimović backing him, Santiago Giménez now has the platform to prove himself at one of Europe’s most storied clubs. The pressure is high, but the opportunity is even greater. For Mexican fans, seeing “Chaquito” shine at the San Siro would be a source of pride, and for Milan, it could be the payoff of believing in a young striker with the potential to make history.

Advertisement