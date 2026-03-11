Trending topics:
Serie A
Christian Pulisic smiles as Milan finally gets positive update on Santiago Gimenez’s injury return after 133 days: Will he be ready to face Lazio in Serie A?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Santiago Gimenez (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)

There has been a major development at Milan, where Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez could soon reunite on the pitch after months of uncertainty surrounding the Mexican striker’s fitness. The Rossoneri have finally received encouraging news regarding Gimenez following a long injury absence that kept him away from competitive action for more than four months.

The update arrives at a crucial stage of the Serie A campaign, as Milan prepares for a pivotal clash against Lazio. While fans and teammates alike have been eager to see the striker return, questions remain about whether he will be ready to play immediately or if the club will take a cautious approach to his comeback.

The uncertainty surrounding Gimenez’s availability has been one of the biggest storylines around the Rossoneri’s attack, especially given how important his presence could be alongside Pulisic and the team’s other offensive options during the decisive final stretch of the season.

Gimenez’s absence dates back to October 28, 2025, when he last appeared in a Serie A match during Milan’s 1-1 draw against Atalanta in Bergamo. The striker was forced off the pitch after suffering a painful ankle injury, which ultimately led to a lengthy rehabilitation process. Initially, the club attempted conservative treatment to resolve the problem.

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan lies on the field in the game against Fiorentina.



However, when that approach failed to fully heal the injury, the Mexican forward underwent ankle surgery on December 19, 2025. The procedure was considered necessary to permanently resolve an issue that had troubled him for months. As a result, Gimenez spent a total of 133 days away from competitive play, missing more than 20 matches across Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the Italian Super Cup.

Back in training with the squad

After months of recovery, Milan finally received the update it had been waiting for: Gimenez has returned to full training with the first team at Milanello. The striker participated in the squad’s latest training session following the club’s derby victory over Inter Milan, marking his first involvement with the team since his injury.

His return was warmly welcomed by teammates, who reportedly celebrated his comeback during the session. Observers at the training ground noted that the Mexican forward looked physically sharp and more intense than expected, suggesting his recovery may be progressing faster than anticipated. According to Corriere dello Sport, the player’s comeback represents the end of what many at the club described as a “long ordeal.”

Will Gimenez be ready for Lazio?

Despite the positive progress, Milan has not yet confirmed whether Gimenez will immediately return to match action. The Rossoneri will travel to the Stadio Olimpico to face Lazio in what could be a decisive fixture in the Serie A title race. While the striker’s return to training is a major step forward, the final decision regarding his inclusion in the squad will depend on how he responds in the coming training sessions.

Reports suggest that if he completes the week’s preparations without setbacks, Gimenez could be included in the matchday squad. However, it is unlikely that he will start the match given the length of his absence. If the coaching staff decides to wait longer, the forward could instead target Milan’s next league match against Torino at San Siro.

Beyond club ambitions, there is another major objective driving the player’s motivation: earning a place in the 2026 World Cup squad with Mexico.

